Abu Dhabi 2022: Expect 2 raging Red Bulls on the Yas Marina F1 Circuit

21 races done, 1 more to go. The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is all set to host the Formula One season finale. While the drivers' championship battle is done and dusted, the stage is set for one last showdown. The stakes are high, but the emotions are higher at the 5.281-kilometre Yas Marina Circuit. Especially inside the Red Bull garage. A lot is being talked about, especially at the pitlane, ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull chewed off at more than it could digest at the end of the Brazil Grand Prix when World Champion Max Verstappen refused to concede his track position to team-mate Sergio Perez who is now tied with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in points for the second position on the 2022 drivers' standings.

Perez had requested the team to ask Verstappen to help him gain a point over Leclerc towards the closing laps of the Brazil Grand Prix. However, despite the team's orders to do so, Verstappen refused to give away his track position.

"It shows who he (Verstappen) really is," the Mexican was heard saying over the radio immediately after the race.

Earlier, in an interview with Racing News 365, Perez expressed regret and said Formula 1 is a very emotional sport. 'I regret a lot of things I said after the race, because I am back with Max. We have the relationship we used to have. We, the team, and everyone (we are) ready to move on,' he said.

The remarks came even as the Red Bull team admitted to 'some mistakes' being made and not having prepared for the 'eventuality' ahead of the race.

The team admitted that without all the necessary information being relayed, Verstappen was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up his position. That put Verstappen in 'a compromising situation' with little time to react, which was not our intention, the team statement said.

On Thursday, Verstappen offered a different perspective on what transpired in Brazil. He denied having been told by the team about any potential position swap and claimed that he was made aware of it over the radio into that last lap. 'I think they should have known my response already from what I said the week before,' he said.

Verstappen faced flak from Formula One fans and sport experts for allegedly ignoring team orders. Defending himself, he said: 'I have never been a bad teammate to anyone. We just have to communicate better. But after that race (Brazilian GP), I looked very bad in the media. It is ridiculous because they do not know how I work within the team. All the things I have read are pretty disgusting. They started attacking my family, threatening my sister, mom, girlfriend and dad. And for me, that goes way too far, especially when they do not know what is going on. That has to stop. With me, it is fine but do not go after my family.'

'We move on. I have a great relationship with Checo. But what I do not understand is that when people speak without having the full picture... I hope one day they understand what was really going on,' the world champion added.

Perez, meanwhile, dignified as ever, quipped: "It has all been clear, and now it is time to look forward.'

Somehow, it does not feel like the last word on the Verstappen-Perez relationship has been spoken yet. Nevertheless, expect two raging Red Bulls on the track this weekend.