Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abu Dhabi 2022: Expect 2 raging Red Bulls on the Yas Marina F1 Circuit

    Somehow, it does not feel like the last word on the Verstappen-Perez relationship has been spoken yet. Nevertheless, expect two raging Red Bulls on the track this weekend.

    Abu Dhabi 2022: Expect 2 raging Red Bull cars on the Yas Marina F1 Circuit
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    21 races done, 1 more to go. The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is all set to host the Formula One season finale. While the drivers' championship battle is done and dusted, the stage is set for one last showdown. The stakes are high, but the emotions are higher at the 5.281-kilometre Yas Marina Circuit. Especially inside the Red Bull garage. A lot is being talked about, especially at the pitlane, ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

    Red Bull chewed off at more than it could digest at the end of the Brazil Grand Prix when World Champion Max Verstappen refused to concede his track position to team-mate Sergio Perez who is now tied with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in points for the second position on the 2022 drivers' standings.

    Perez had requested the team to ask Verstappen to help him gain a point over Leclerc towards the closing laps of the Brazil Grand Prix. However, despite the team's orders to do so, Verstappen refused to give away his track position.

    "It shows who he (Verstappen) really is," the Mexican was heard saying over the radio immediately after the race.

    Earlier, in an interview with Racing News 365, Perez expressed regret and said Formula 1 is a very emotional sport. 'I regret a lot of things I said after the race, because I am back with Max. We have the relationship we used to have. We, the team, and everyone (we are) ready to move on,' he said.

    The remarks came even as the Red Bull team admitted to 'some mistakes' being made and not having prepared for the 'eventuality' ahead of the race.

    The team admitted that without all the necessary information being relayed, Verstappen was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up his position. That put Verstappen in 'a compromising situation' with little time to react, which was not our intention, the team statement said.

    On Thursday, Verstappen offered a different perspective on what transpired in Brazil. He denied having been told by the team about any potential position swap and claimed that he was made aware of it over the radio into that last lap. 'I think they should have known my response already from what I said the week before,' he said.

    Verstappen faced flak from Formula One fans and sport experts for allegedly ignoring team orders. Defending himself, he said: 'I have never been a bad teammate to anyone. We just have to communicate better. But after that race (Brazilian GP), I looked very bad in the media. It is ridiculous because they do not know how I work within the team. All the things I have read are pretty disgusting. They started attacking my family, threatening my sister, mom, girlfriend and dad. And for me, that goes way too far, especially when they do not know what is going on. That has to stop. With me, it is fine but do not go after my family.'

    'We move on. I have a great relationship with Checo. But what I do not understand is that when people speak without having the full picture... I hope one day they understand what was really going on,' the world champion added.

    Perez, meanwhile, dignified as ever, quipped: "It has all been clear, and now it is time to look forward.'

    Somehow, it does not feel like the last word on the Verstappen-Perez relationship has been spoken yet. Nevertheless, expect two raging Red Bulls on the track this weekend.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football cristiano ronaldo shockingly admits turning down 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club to piers morgan snt

    'It's true': Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly admits turning down 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for France-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for France

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Nicolas Gonzale, Joaquin Correa ruled out for Argentina; Angel Correa, Thiago Almada to replace-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Gonzalez, Joaquin ruled out for Argentina; Angel Correa, Almada to replace

    Cristiano Ronaldo admits he would be happy if Arsenals wins EPL English Premier League 2022-23; talks about retirement-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo admits he would be happy if Arsenal wins EPL; talks about retirement

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai man pushes partner off building s water tank booked for attempt to murder gcw

    Mumbai man ‘pushes’ partner off building’s water tank, booked for attempt to murder

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Brazil being over-confident? Rodrygo and Marquinhos warn-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Rodrygo and Marquinhos warn Brazil of being over-confident

    Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress says 'historic' - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress says 'historic'

    RIP Twitter trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk s ultimatum gcw

    'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon