Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan is on a roll, playing incredibly well in the New Zealand T20I series, while Sanju Samson's recent performances haven't been great. Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, returned to the Indian team after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023. India is currently playing with two wicketkeepers/batters, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, in the playing 11. However, due to Samson's recent struggle in the New Zealand T20I series, questions have arisen about whether he has fallen behind Kishan in the race for wicketkeeper/batter in the Indian team.

Kishan vs Samson: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes

"Sanju Samson got out off the first ball. He got out in the last two matches as well, and Ishan Kishan is playing well, however much he is playing," Chopra said. "Ishan Kishan played a short but destructive knock this time too. He batted incredibly well, and by the time his wicket fell at 53, he had made his runs, and he is not stopping anytime soon. So who is ahead in this race?" he added.

Samson has failed to even score in double digits in the ongoing NZ series; he has made only 16 runs in three matches at an average of 5, while Kishan has been destructive, smashing 112 runs in three fixtures. Samson was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I on Sunday, while Kishan played a fiery cameo of 28 runs off 13 balls. Chopra also believes Samson's position is shaky, especially with Ishan Kishan's impressive performances.

Selection Conundrum with Tilak Varma's Return

Chopra suggested that India's selectors might have to choose between Samson and Kishan, especially after Tilak Varma's return to the team following injury. "You will have to ask a question. We dropped Gill because there was a new philosophy or ideology, and went towards Sanju Samson, but it seems like you won't be able to stay with him for long. If you see their numbers lately, they seem identical," Chopra observed.

"Ishan Kishan wasn't part of your original planning. However, if Tilak becomes available for the next game, it will be a call that India must take, whether they should go with Sanju or Ishan Kishan," he said. (ANI)