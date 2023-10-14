Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery' (WATCH)

    The controversy stems from a kiss on the cheek he exchanged with a female artist who gifted him a painting. Under Iranian law, such acts with a woman who is not one's spouse may be considered adultery.

    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    If media reports from Iran are to be believed, there is a possibility that star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo may face a potential sentence of 99 lashes for alleged adultery if he were to visit the country in the future. These reports emerged following Ronaldo's warm reception in Iran during a match between his team, Al Nassr, and Persepolis in the Asian Champions League group stage.

    During his visit, Ronaldo received heartfelt gifts from his adoring fans, including customized Persian rugs and portraits of the football star. Controversy has arisen due to paintings gifted by artist Fatima Hamimi, who paints with her feet as she is 85 per cent paralyzed and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

    It is reported that Ronaldo exchanged a hug and a kiss on the cheek with Hamimi as a gesture of gratitude for her gift. Under Iranian law, such actions involving a woman who is not one's spouse are considered a form of adultery.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, and they have two children together. 

    While Ronaldo's representatives have yet to comment on the situation, reports suggest that a sentence of 99 lashes has been issued. However, it is noted that the sentence could potentially be revoked if Ronaldo expresses remorse for his actions.

    This situation could have potential implications for Ronaldo if his team were to face an Iranian team in the knockout rounds of a tournament, raising concerns about his future travel to Iran.

    It's essential to bear in mind that the information surrounding this matter is based on media reports, and no official statement from Ronaldo or his representatives has been released. The story has ignited discussions about cultural differences in the interpretation and application of laws, as well as the potential ramifications for international sports events involving Iranian teams.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
