The 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, is all set to begin in the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, from 15th to 23rd November, bringing together promising young talents from leading hockey academies of India.

Teams and Pool Composition

The championship will feature 17 teams divided into four pools. Pool A consists of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, as per a release from Hockey India. Pool B features HAR Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy. Pool C includes Anantapur Sports Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Jude Felix Hockey Academy and Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata. Lastly, Pool D comprises R K Roy Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

Tournament Format and Schedule

All teams will compete in a round-robin format within their respective pools. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. The winners of each pool will progress into the semi-finals, which will be played on 22nd November, followed by the 3rd/4th place match and the Final on 23rd November 2025.

Hockey India Officials on Grassroots Development

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "The Sub Junior Women Academy Championship - Zone A & B plays a vital role in our grassroots development structure. These young players are the future of Indian women's hockey, and tournaments like this give them the competitive exposure they need early in their development. I extend my best wishes to all the participating players."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh spoke on similar lines and stated, "This championship continues to strengthen our youth structure and provides a vital competitive platform for young girls who aspire to represent India in the future. I wish every participating academy the very best and hope the players showcase their skills with confidence and determination."