The 24th National Para-Athletics Championships concluded in Bhubaneswar with Haryana winning the title. CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced that Odisha's capital will host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, a historic first for India.

Haryana Emerges Champion at National Para-Athletics

The 24th National Para-Athletics Championships 2026 concluded at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar here on Saturday. The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Suryabanshi Suraj, who honoured the top-performing states for their remarkable achievements.

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After four days of intense competition involving over 1,400 athletes, Haryana emerged as the overall champion, dominating the medal tally with 95 medals, including 39 gold. Tamil Nadu finished as runner-ups with 51 medals, whereas Gujarat came third with 30 medals. Host Odisha finished a respectable 5th overall, significantly boosted by gold and silver medal performances from star athletes, Suchitra Parida, Jayanti Behera and Janaki Oram.

Odisha Reaffirms 'Sports Capital' Tag with Future Events

During his address, Chief Minister Majhi reaffirmed Odisha's position as the "Sports Capital of India" with several major declarations. The CM guaranteed that the Kalinga Stadium complex will continue to expand, ensuring all types of advanced sports infrastructure are available for para-athletes and general athletes alike. He stated that the Odisha government is fully prepared to provide 360-degree support to host any national or international sporting event.

Bhubaneswar Awarded 2028 World Indoor Championships

The CM also confirmed that Bhubaneswar will host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028. This marks the first time India will ever host a global track and field championship. "Odisha has arrived on the global stage. We are ready to showcase our organisational prowess and Indian hospitality to the world in 2028," said CM Majhi.

The World Athletics Council selected Odisha in India and Astana in Kazakhstan to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028 and 2030, respectively, during the two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday (18-19 March). The events were awarded during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Torun, Poland, ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26. The awarding of the 2028 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships to Hefei in China was also among the decisions made during the meet. (ANI)