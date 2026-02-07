The 14th BPGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship will be held from Feb 10-12 in Mumbai, featuring 96 golfers from across India. Key players include Paromita Mukherjee and Uma Menon. Last year's winner is not participating, ensuring a new champion.

Leading golfers from around the country will be seen in action at the 14th BPGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship, to be played on the pristine greens of the Bombay Presidency Golf Club from February 10 to 12, according to a release.

Key Players and Divisions

The event, sponsored by WIGA and co-sponsored by CPP, has attracted 96 entries in Gold, Silver & Bronze Division from all over India. Among the Gold Division players is Bengaluru's Paromita Mukherjee, the AVT tour top ranked player, while Mumbai's challenge will be spearheaded by Uma Menon, Sonia Malhotra, Mugdha Datar, Bharati Purker & Tasneem Ali, according to information shared by BPGC Lady Captain Vijaya Sahajwala. Delhi players Sonal Chaudhri and Dimple Singh are also expected to put up a good showing.

New Champion and Trophies

The event last year was won by 18-year-old Bhuvika Bhise of BPGC, who will be missing from this year's action, keeping the slot open for a new champion to emerge. The winner will be presented with the gorgeous Mahindra Trophy, while there will also be Silver prizes in all Divisions. The golfer with the best gross score in the Silver Division will be presented with the Lt. Col Harbhajan Singh Trophy. (ANI)