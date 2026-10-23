The 13th MTB Shimla event has commenced with 72 cyclists competing to promote adventure tourism and healthy lifestyles while challenging riders through a 130 km mountain course in Himachal Pradesh.

MTB Shimla Commences

The 13th edition of the MTB Shimla mountain biking event began in Shimla on Friday, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary K.K. Pant flagging off 72 cyclists representing 20 cities across the country. The multi-day event aims to promote mountain biking, adventure tourism and environmentally responsible travel in Himachal Pradesh, while encouraging children and young people to embrace outdoor sports, fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The event opened with a 16-km heritage ride through Shimla, followed by a challenging mountain biking course spread over the next two days. The competitive route covers approximately 130 km, including 110 km of timed racing, testing riders' endurance, technical skills and ability to negotiate difficult mountain terrain. The youngest participant is 11 years old and the oldest is 68, both from Shimla, highlighting the participation of different age groups in the sport. The winners will be crowned "King of Shivaliks", with the prize distribution ceremony scheduled for the evening of October 25.

Government Vision for Adventure Tourism

Speaking to reporters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary K.K. Pant said mountain biking aligned with the state government's vision of promoting green, tourist-friendly and responsible tourism. He said adventure sports provided visitors with an opportunity to experience Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty, local customs and culture while encouraging environmentally conscious travel. "Mountain biking is a very good sport and an adventure sport that people enjoy. In the context of our vision of a green and tourist-friendly Himachal Pradesh, where visitors spend time and experience our customs and culture responsibly, such events are extremely important," Pant said.

Combating Substance Abuse Through Sport

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need to provide young people with constructive opportunities to channel their energy into sports and other positive activities, particularly as the government continues its campaign against substance abuse. Responding to a question about young people becoming increasingly drawn to drugs and mobile phones, Pant said sports, music and other recreational activities could help them use their time productively. "If we want to keep children away from these harmful tendencies, we have to provide them with other opportunities, whether in sports, music or activities they enjoy. They should be encouraged to spend their time positively and productively," he said.

Pant said the government was investing in and encouraging sports, including adventure sports, as part of its efforts to counter drug abuse. "Young people have a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and that energy needs to be channelled. We are encouraging sports and adventure sports and trying to use them as a counter to the tendency towards drug abuse," he said.

Himachal Pradesh as a Global Adventure Hub

On the potential of Himachal Pradesh to emerge as a major destination for environmentally friendly adventure tourism, Pant said the state and the wider Himalayan region offered natural landscapes and challenging terrain comparable to those in Europe. "That is already happening. Today's event itself is an example. Whether you look at the terrain, natural beauty or the challenges required for adventure sports, Himachal Pradesh and the Himalayas are in no way inferior to Europe. We have immense potential," he said. He added that the state was starting from a relatively small base but expected adventure tourism to grow in the coming years. "Europe does not offer the same opportunities and experiences that visitors can find in Himachal Pradesh and the Himalayas. The coming time belongs to Himachal and the Himalayas," Pant said.

Mohit Sood, president of the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), said mountain biking could play an important role in developing sustainable tourism while showcasing the region's natural and adventure-sport potential. He said the event was intended to encourage people to explore the outdoors and experience Himachal Pradesh through responsible tourism. The event has also attracted participants from outside Himachal Pradesh, including riders from Guwahati, Delhi and Chandigarh, as well as international participants.

Participant Perspectives

Suraj Lama, a participant from Guwahati who is currently based in Noida, said this was his first MTB Shimla race and that he was looking forward to the challenge. Speaking with ANI, Lama said the two-stage race would test riders' endurance and technical abilities because of the difficult terrain and obstacles. "This is my first MTB Shimla race. It is divided into two stages and will be quite challenging in terms of the terrain, obstacles and my own endurance. I am very excited about the race," he said.

Lama, who said he had previously participated in several races and secured podium finishes, added that he would aim to give his personal best and compete for a podium position if his performance permitted. He also urged young people to prioritise their health and stay away from narcotic substances. "Be proactive about your health and your family, get rid of narcotic products and adopt a healthy lifestyle," Lama said. Lama praised the organisers' professionalism and said the event would become a regular part of his racing calendar.

Marko, a participant from Germany who is currently living in Delhi, said he enjoyed returning to the Himalayas for mountain biking and regarded the event as a highlight of his sporting year. Speaking with ANI, Marko said participating in the race was always an enjoyable experience and that he frequently travelled to the Himalayas on weekends. He said he was among the older riders in the competition and was looking forward to the event.

Promoting Women in Cycling

The participation of women riders has also added to the event's appeal, with cyclists highlighting the importance of encouraging girls to take up mountain biking and other outdoor sports. Anjali, a participant from Chandigarh, said she was taking part in MTB Shimla for the first time and was excited to experience the race and the city's terrain on a bicycle. Speaking with ANI, Anjali said mountain biking was a demanding sport, requiring riders to complete challenging distances over consecutive days, but she encouraged children, particularly girls, to take it up. "Mountain biking is a very challenging sport, but it is also a very good one. I feel every child should try MTB Shimla. Cycling keeps the body fit and healthy," she said.

Anjali said schools and teachers could play a significant role in introducing children to cycling and other sports to help them avoid drugs, smoking and negative peer influences. She said young people needed greater awareness of the benefits of sports and opportunities to participate in activities that kept them physically active. "At the school level, teachers should especially tell children about cycling and other games so that they can stay away from drugs, smoking and other harmful habits. Children sometimes fall into the wrong company because they lack awareness," she said.

Anjali added that she had developed a strong passion for mountain biking after being introduced to the sport at school. "The addiction to MTB is different. Cycling has its own excitement, and I feel children, especially girls, should take it up. There is less competition, and it is a very good way to stay fit and healthy," she said. The MTB Shimla event is expected to strengthen Himachal Pradesh's profile as an adventure tourism destination while providing a platform for cyclists of different ages and backgrounds. By combining heritage cycling, competitive mountain biking and participation from across the country and abroad, the event seeks to promote outdoor recreation, environmentally friendly tourism and healthier lifestyles among the younger generation. (ANI)