The 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitational Hockey Tournament will be held from Feb 2-9, 2026. Top men's and women's teams from Delhi University colleges will compete. The event will be inaugurated at Shyam Lal College on Feb 2.

The 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitational Hockey Tournament will be held from February 2 to 9, 2026. The top men's and women's teams from leading Delhi University colleges will participate in the tournament, as per a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inauguration Details

According to Prof. Rabi Narayan Kar, Principal, Shyam Lal College, the Chief Guest, Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi, will inaugurate the tournament on Feb. 2, 2026, Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Shyam Lal College ground, Shahdara.

On this occasion, Prof. Sarita Tyagi, Head of the Department, DPESS, DU; Dr. Jyoti Mann, Assistant Director, DUSC; and Sanjeev Gautam, ACP, Shahdara, will be present as guests of honour.

Tournament Format and Past Winners

Convener of the Sports Committee, V. S. Jaggi, informed that ten teams in the men's category and six teams in the women's category will compete on a league cum knockout basis. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, followed by the final match between the two finalists.

Last year, Shyam Lal College won the men's title, while the Delhi University Alumnae team emerged as champions in the women's category.

Promoting College-Level Sports

According to the Principal of Shyam Lal College, Prof. Rabi Narayan Kar, such tournaments are extremely important for promoting sports at the college level and keeping students aware of fitness through sports under the Fit India campaign.

Participating Teams

Teams: Men's Category: Shyam Lal College (Morning), Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science, Kirori Mal College, Amity University, Shyam Lal College B, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Hansraj College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Shyam Lal College (Alumni). Women's Category: Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science, Bharati College, Delhi University Alumna, Vivekananda College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Janki Devi Memorial College.