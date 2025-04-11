Salah stays! Liverpool star's BOLD promise will give fans goosebumps

Sports
Salah has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool worth £350,000 per week, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.
The Egyptian star rejected Saudi interest to stay, with the club breaking its over-30 policy for him.
Mohamed Salah shares why he’s committed his future to Liverpool once again.
Salah signs new deal 'to win other trophies and enjoy football'.
The Egyptian King reflects on his incredible journey at Anfield.
Salah hopes to complete a full decade at Liverpool.
Salah expresses deep love for the club and its fans.
He urges fans to stay behind the team for more success and promises do give his best.
Salah makes a bold promise for Liverpool’s future under Arne Slot.
