Salah stays! Liverpool star's BOLD promise will give fans goosebumps

Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Salah has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool worth £350,000 per week, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

Liverpool goes the length

The Egyptian star rejected Saudi interest to stay, with the club breaking its over-30 policy for him.

Salah speaks out

Mohamed Salah shares why he’s committed his future to Liverpool once again.

'I'm very excited'

Salah signs new deal 'to win other trophies and enjoy football'.

'Had my best years here'

The Egyptian King reflects on his incredible journey at Anfield.

'Hopefully it's going to be 10'

Salah hopes to complete a full decade at Liverpool.

'Very, very happy to be here'

Salah expresses deep love for the club and its fans.

'Keep supporting us'

He urges fans to stay behind the team for more success and promises do give his best.

'We're going to win more trophies'

Salah makes a bold promise for Liverpool’s future under Arne Slot.

