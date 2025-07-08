English

AI says your gut's got brains: Microbes may know more than you think

AI meets the microbiome

Gut bacteria outnumber your body’s cells and influence mood, metabolism and even brain function. Tokyo researchers have found hidden links between gut bacteria and human health.

100 trillion roommates, one smarter gut

You carry more gut bacteria than human cells. New AI helps uncover how they shape everything from sleep to immunity.

Gut feeling backed by AI science

Tokyo scientists use AI to map gut microbes and the chemicals they make, paving the way for future precision medicine.

From poop to personalized treatment

By identifying bacteria that make health-boosting chemicals, researchers hope to tailor treatments using your gut’s microbial army.

The future of medicine is in your gut

AI is helping decode which gut bacteria affect diseases like cancer, obesity, and sleep disorders with personalized therapies on the horizon.

Microbes, messages and medicine

Gut microbes make chemical messengers that travel through your body. AI now helps trace which bacteria are behind which signals.

VBayesMM: The AI decoding your gut

This new tool not only maps microbe-chemical links but tells scientists how confident it is giving better, safer insights for future care.

Behind every mood swing, a microbe?

Gut bacteria may influence your mental health. AI research uncovers how bacterial metabolites affect your brain and body.

Tiny microbes, huge medical breakthroughs

University of Tokyo’s AI model is helping pinpoint bacterial culprits and helpers in disease, making gut-based treatments a real possibility.

