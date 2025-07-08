AI says your gut's got brains: Microbes may know more than you think

Gut bacteria outnumber your body’s cells and influence mood, metabolism and even brain function. Tokyo researchers have found hidden links between gut bacteria and human health.
You carry more gut bacteria than human cells. New AI helps uncover how they shape everything from sleep to immunity.
Tokyo scientists use AI to map gut microbes and the chemicals they make, paving the way for future precision medicine.
By identifying bacteria that make health-boosting chemicals, researchers hope to tailor treatments using your gut’s microbial army.
AI is helping decode which gut bacteria affect diseases like cancer, obesity, and sleep disorders with personalized therapies on the horizon.
Gut microbes make chemical messengers that travel through your body. AI now helps trace which bacteria are behind which signals.
This new tool not only maps microbe-chemical links but tells scientists how confident it is giving better, safer insights for future care.
Gut bacteria may influence your mental health. AI research uncovers how bacterial metabolites affect your brain and body.
University of Tokyo’s AI model is helping pinpoint bacterial culprits and helpers in disease, making gut-based treatments a real possibility.
No blood, no pain: New sensor tracks sodium instantly
21% of oceans are now darker: What it means for the Planet
Webb uncovers calm giant galaxy with intense star formation
World’s most poisonous frogs: Stunning colours and deadly toxicity