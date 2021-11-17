  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

     ISRO and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) calculations revealed that the radial spacing between the two spacecraft would be less than 100 metres.

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan 2 NASA Lunar Orbiter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 12:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    For the first time in its space research mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation used an evasive manoeuvre to prevent a collision between the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the US' Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's LRA were expected to collide on October 20, 2021, near the Lunar North Pole. ISRO and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) calculations revealed that the radial spacing between the two spacecraft would be less than 100 metres. 

    ISRO and NASA decided that the situation demanded a collision-avoidance manoeuvre. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter has shifted away on October 18, 2021, providing a suitably high radial separation at the next closest conjunction between the two spacecraft. According to ISRO, after determining the orbit of the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter using post-manoeuvre monitoring data, it was determined that there would be no other close encounters with LRO in the foreseeable future with the attained orbit.

    Also Read | Russia's anti-satellite missile test debris endangering ISS, posing long-term threat to space activity: NASA

    Both orbiters travel in almost polar orbits around the moon, placing them close to each other over the lunar poles. For the past two years, the Indian Orbiter has been orbiting the moon. It is typical for satellites in earth orbit to perform collision avoidance manoeuvres to reduce the chance of colliding with space objects such as space debris and operational spacecraft.

    According to Roscosmos, Russia's national space agency, India's 700 kg Cartosat-2F mapping satellite and Russia's 450 kg Kanopus-V satellite had a close call in orbit in 2020. Both satellites were within 224 metres of one other. Kanopus is a Russian Space Agency mini-satellite project for Earth observation with a launch mass of 450 kg.

    Meanwhile, Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test, resulting in a debris field in low-Earth orbit, jeopardising the International Space Station and presenting a long-term threat to space operations. According to NASA, the seven-member space station crew - four American astronauts, one German astronaut, and two Russian cosmonauts - were instructed to remain in their docked spacecraft capsules for two hours following the test as a precaution to allow for a quick evacuation if required.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russias anti-satellite missile test debris endangering ISS NASA gcw

    Russia's anti-satellite missile test debris endangering ISS, posing long-term threat to space activity: NASA

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date time where and when to watch details inside gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where and when to watch; details inside

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025 All about it gcw

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025; All about it

    NASA SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight-dnm

    NASA’s SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Recent Stories

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19024 ft in Ladakh gcw

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

    Kartarpur Corridor reopens norms to be followed how to book for pilgrimage gcw

    As Kartarpur Corridor reopens; take a look at norms to be followed & how to book for pilgrimage

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes drb

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

    Setback for Congress in J&K leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Delhi air pollution Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH supreme court gcw

    Delhi air pollution: Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH, prefers carpooling

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon