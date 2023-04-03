Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA to name 4 Artemis II Moon astronauts; When and where to watch live

    NASA will introduce four astronauts who are headed to the Moon. The four — three Americans and one Canadian — will be the crew of Artemis II, a 10-day mission occurring no earlier than the end of 2024 that will travel around the moon before heading back to Earth.

    NASA is set to announce the names of four astronauts who will lead humanity's return to the Moon for the first time in over half a century. The third iteration of the mission, Artemis-III, will settle on the surface after the four astronauts have completed a round-trip around the Moon in the Artemis-II expedition.

    One of the four astronauts will be Canadian in heritage, though three of them will be Americans. "One mission. Four astronauts. We make history on Monday, April 3," the American space agency said in a tweet.

    A group of 18 astronauts who are presently undergoing training for a mission to the Moon will be used to choose the final four. In 2020, NASA chose 18 astronauts from its ranks to make up the Artemis Team and assist in laying the groundwork for the upcoming manned lunar trips.

    With the Apollo expedition more than 50 years ago, people last travelled to the Moon. The 32-foot-long Space Launch System will carry the passengers to the Orion ship for boarding. Compared to the Saturn V missiles that launched 24 Apollo men to the moon 50 years ago, the new launcher is shorter and slimmer.

    NASA will present the four astronauts to the world from Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday at 11 a.m. Eastern time. The agency will stream the announcement live on NASA TV and on its YouTube channel. The NASA Live TV app and the official YouTube feed will both broadcast the news live. The URLs below can also be used.

