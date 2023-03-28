Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars & Uranus to be seen in skies tonight; Check all details here

    Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Uranus will march in unison. Jupiter, Venus, and Mars could be seen by the naked eye. Just after sunset, the five planets will come together and they will be visible in India.
     

    Mercury Jupiter Venus Mars Uranus to be seen in skies tonight Check all details here gcw
    Days after observers captured Jupiter and Venus colliding in the dawn sky, three more heavenly bodies are scheduled to join the pair. As seen from Earth, five planets will rise in the sky above us as they continue to move around in their orbits.

    The Moon joins the party to form a unique celestial group that includes Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Uranus as they march in sync in the sky above us. The planets won't be aligned in a straight line across the sky, but they will all be visible tonight.

    The fact that the largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, and the planet that is closest to Earth, Venus, will once more be visible together in the sky makes this event much more fascinating. They will be visible across the country given clear skies and the amount of artificial light pollution.  Venus will be the next brightest object in the sky after the Moon. Given their present orbital locations and separation from Earth, Mars and Jupiter will seem faint.

    Also Read | 'The Challenge': Trailer of first feature film shot in space released | WATCH

    Due to their greater brightness, Jupiter, Venus, and Mars may all be viewed with the naked eye. Uranus, which is 3.05 billion kilometres from Earth, may be seen in the evening sky, but you will need a telescope to find it. The planets have already begun appearing in the skies and stargazers across the world spotted them on Monday.

    The five planets will align in an uncommon configuration just after sunset. Beginning with Jupiter, which may be seen approximately 7:30 p.m. in the evening sky, soon after sunset, the planets will line up from the horizon. Venus, Uranus, the Moon, and Mars will move higher after this.

    Also Read | 'Ramadan Mubarak...' UAE astronaut shares 'beautiful nighttime scenery', begins holy month from ISS

