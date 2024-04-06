Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X

Devika, born from a casual tweet by 21-year-old Mufeed VH from Kerala, India, is revolutionizing the tech world with her open-source approach to AI software engineering. Unlike her predecessor Devin, Devika focuses on accessibility and transparency, leveraging advanced language models like Claude, GPT-4, and others to autonomously handle software development tasks.

Meet Devika, India's pioneering AI engineer, who traces her origins back to a casual tweet. Created by 21-year-old Mufeed VH from Kerala, Devika is making waves in the tech world with her ability to understand human commands, generate code, and even fix bugs.

Mufeed, the brains behind Devika, was inspired by Devin, the world's first fully autonomous AI software engineer developed by Cognition Labs in the US. However, Devika takes a different approach, focusing on accessibility and transparency by being open-source, unlike the secretive functionalities of Devin.



With Devika's emergence, the global competition in AI innovation, particularly in software development, has intensified. While it's uncertain how this will impact the tech job market, one thing is clear: the future of coding is undergoing a profound transformation.

Mufeed's journey to create Devika began with just a tweet and culminated in 20 hours of coding spread over three days. The result is an AI agent capable of autonomously handling various software development tasks, powered by advanced language models like Claude, GPT-4, and others.



Unlike other AI assistants, Devika possesses the unique ability to create software from scratch based on high-level instructions. Her arsenal includes AI agents capable of logical reasoning, independent code creation, and collaboration with humans to improve or modify software.

Beneath the surface, Devika harnesses the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) like Claude, GPT-4, Meta's Llama series, Groq by Elon Musk, and Mistral. These LLMs enable Devika to think, plan, research, and write code autonomously, setting her apart as a pioneering force in the software development landscape.