Did you know OpenAI’s new tool can listen to your voice for 15 seconds and copy it?

OpenAI develops Voice Engine, a controversial AI tool capable of cloning a voice from a 15-second sample, sparking discussions on responsible use and security risks. In a blog post, OpenAI revealed that it recently conducted a small test of a model called Voice Engine.

Originally created in late 2022, Voice Engine is currently powering preset voices in text-to-speech programs like as Read Aloud and ChatGPT Voice. OpenAI is cautious about making it broadly available, though, as there's a chance that individuals may abuse artificial voices. They want to have a discussion about how society can accept these new skills and how to use synthetic voices ethically.

"We acknowledge that producing speech that sounds like people's voices has significant hazards, which are particularly important during an election year. To make sure we are incorporating their feedback as we build, we are engaging with U.S. and international partners from across government, media, entertainment, education, civil society, and beyond," the blog added.

