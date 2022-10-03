Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    India's Mars Orbiter craft has run out of propellant and its battery drained beyond the safe limit, fuelling speculation that the country's maiden interplanetary mission 'Mangalyaan' may have finally completed its long innings. The Mars orbiter craft functioned for almost eight years, well beyond its designed mission life of six months. 

    ISRO Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings loses contact report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Mangalyaan, India's first Mars mission, has finished its trip more than a decade after it was launched. According to reports, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has run out of fuel, making it impossible to restart in the Red Planet's orbit. This development fuels suspicion that the mission has been completed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which operates the spacecraft around Mars, is yet to say anything on the matter of whether the probe can be revived or not.

    Sources told news agency PTI that there is no fuel left in Mangalyaan. "Right now, there is no fuel left. The satellite battery has drained," sources in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told PTI, adding that the link has been lost.

    "Recently, there were back-to-back eclipses, one of which lasted seven and a half hours. Because the satellite battery is only meant to last roughly one hour and forty minutes, a lengthier eclipse will deplete the battery beyond the safe limit," PTI stated, citing anonymous sources.

    Also Read | DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike: Indian scientists

    The project had already outperformed expectations, having been operating for more than eight years despite being built for a six-month mission in Martian orbit.

    Mangalyaan was launched in 2013 atop PSLV-C25 as India's first interplanetary mission, making Isro the world's fourth space agency to launch a mission beyond Earth's orbit. The spacecraft was part of a demonstration mission to prove that India could design, launch, and operate a mission on another planet.

    The Indian Mars mission was one of the most cost-effective interplanetary missions ever devised, costing around Rs 450 crore. The spacecraft was equipped with five instruments to study the Martian surface features, morphology, mineralogy and the Martian atmosphere. 

    Also Read | Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    India has been planning to launch another mission to Mars in the coming years, which is also likely to be an Orbiter. Former ISRO chief K Sivan, during his tenure in 2021, said Mangalyaan-2 will be undertaken only after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's upcoming Moon mission.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA James Webb Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision gcw

    NASA's James Webb, Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision

    NASA DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike indian scientists gcw

    DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike: Indian scientists

    NASAs DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test - adt

    NASA's DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test

    Russia United States China among the biggest contributors to waste in space Study gcw

    Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Vedha box office collection report day 3 Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Radhika Apte starrer had a disappointing run on Sunday drb

    Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan, Saif AliKhan-starrer had a disappointing run on Sunday

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    Mutton biryani to rasgullas 2500 inmates in Kolkata prison to feast on special menu for Durga Puja gcw

    Mutton biryani to rasgullas: 2,500 inmates in Kolkata prison to feast on special menu for Durga Puja

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in AJR

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in

    Adipurush teaser Disappointed fans troll makers for VFX compare it to cartoon network drb

    Adipurush teaser: Disappointed fans troll makers for VFX; compare it to cartoon network

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon