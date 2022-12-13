Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

More than 100 meteors will pass by in an hour, but Bengaluru will not be able to see all of them due to air pollution, and the gibbous moon that could obscure the shooting stars.

Residents of Bengaluru are likely to witness a sparkling sky on the intervening night of December 13 and 14, as the Geminids meteor showers are expected to reach their peak. It is reportedly said that this annual celestial phenomenon is considered one of the brightest meteor showers that will be visible on earth. The meteor showers are expected to peak between 2 and 3 am.

According to reports, more than 100 meteors will pass by in an hour, but Bengaluru will not be able to see all of them due to air pollution, and the gibbous moon that could obscure the shooting stars. However, an optimum viewing experience with around 30-40 meteors flying by each hour can be witnessed from the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Also read: NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on Dec 11; Here's when and where you can watch live

Where to watch the meteor showers in Bengaluru?

1. On December 13, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru will organise an overnight workshop from 10 pm to 4:30 am on December 14, to educate people on the night sky and watch the Geminids shower. The special programme includes events like an introduction to the night sky, naked-eye observations and a viewing of the Geminids meteor shower at its peak.

2. Areas like Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga, and Kolar in and around Bengaluru might offer a good view of the meteor showers.

Also read: SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

3. If one wishes to take a photograph of the Geminids, a DSLR with a wide-angle lens or even a smartphone could work. Long exposure shots at preset intervals are recommended.

How to watch the meteor shower?

It is advised that watchers reach their destination of choice beforehand and find a spot with no buildings. You may spread a blanket/ bedsheet and lie back and stare into the sky for at least 30 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.

No equipment will be required to watch the meteor shower. Even telescopes are not recommended because they limit the field of view.