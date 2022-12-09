Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon in 2023 on a SpaceX rocket. Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki are among the eight names.
     

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Eight crew members will go with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the Moon in 2023 aboard a SpaceX rocket that is still being developed, Maezawa revealed. The dearMoon mission was initially introduced in 2018.

    Initially declaring that he would invite a group of six to eight musicians, Maezawa then amended the rules to compel candidates to enter a competition through an online application process.

    The eight individuals selected were American DJ and producer Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech artist Yemi AD, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, Indian actor Dev Joshi, and South Korean K-pop musician TOP. There were also two backup crew members: snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington of the US and dancer Miyu of Japan.

    "I really hope that everyone will understand the responsibility that comes with leaving Earth and going to and from the Moon, "Maezawa stated in a YouTube announcement video.

    He further said, "They will learn a lot from this experience, and my wish is that they would utilise it to benefit the world and mankind."

    The journey would take approximately six days to complete roundtrip and would circumnavigate the Moon without a landing, according to a mission profile image on the dearMoon website.

    The SpaceX Starship will be the most powerful rocket ever created when it is finished. SpaceX has not yet conducted an orbital test flight, despite its upper stage's success in test flights inside the atmosphere and successful landings. The company's creator Elon Musk has frequently said that this will happen before the end of 2022.

    The fashion mogul and his team would fly with SpaceX's flyby of the moon as the first passengers as private companies, like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, usher in a new era of space travel for affluent customers. Maezawa, the very wealthy creator of Japan's largest online fashion boutique, travelled to the International Space Station last year on a Russian Soyuz rocket for an estimated 10 billion yen.

    (Photo: (Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) | @yousuckMZ)

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
