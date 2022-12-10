Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on Dec 11; Here's when and where you can watch live

    All good things come to an end, including NASA’s wildly successful Artemis 1 mission to the Moon and back. At least, it’s been successful so far, as Orion must still perform a harrowing reentry through Earth’s atmosphere. Here is when and where you can follow the action live.

    NASA Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on December 1 here when and when you can watch live gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    As part of the Artemis 1 mission, the Orion spacecraft is still returning to Earth, and NASA scientists are preparing for its splashdown. The Orion will make a splashdown on Guadalupe island, Mexico, in the Pacific on Sunday, December 11, around 12.40 PM ET (11.10 PM IST).

    The same event will also be live streamed by the space body. At 11:10 IST on December 11, the live stream will commence. Users may view the live feed on NASA TV, YouTube, and the agency's official app.

    In order to continue its splashdown toward the Pacific Ocean before entering the earth's atmosphere again, the crew module will separate from the service module. The service module will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after return. NASA has carefully controlled the Artemis 1 fall to eliminate any risk to people, property, or shipping channels from the spacecraft's remaining parts.

    Also Read | SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    Orion's crew module will employ a "skip entry" manoeuvre, a first for a manned spacecraft, to precisely splash down at the landing site after separating from the service module. Orion will first plunge into the upper atmosphere in order to achieve this, using the gas there and the lift from the capsule to "jump" out of the atmosphere. Before making its last, parachute-assisted plummet, it will rejoin the atmosphere.

    NASA asserts that this technology will permit a safe descent regardless of when and where next Artemis missions return from the Moon. The spaceship will decelerate to around 523 kilometres per hour upon reentry due to the atmosphere of our planet.

    Also Read | Who is John McFall, the physically disabled surgeon in ESA’s class of 2022 astronauts?

    At a height of around 8 kilometres, three mini parachutes will commence the parachute deployment procedure by lifting the covers of the front bays. After the cover splits, two drogue parachutes will be released. These will cause the crew module to decelerate and stabilise. These 35-meter nylon parachutes will reduce Orion to a speed of around 32 kilometres per hour for splashdown.

    Also Read | NASA's Orion spacecraft clicks stunning images of Moon, Earth; Check out

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpaceX first private funded moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi K pop star Japanese billionaire Maezawa others gcw

    SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    COVID was man made virus reveals former Wuhan lab scientist in a new book gcw

    COVID was man-made virus, reveals former Wuhan lab scientist in a new book

    Study reveals nearly 86% of men from West Bengal run risk of infertility, highest in country: Report AJR

    Study reveals nearly 86% of men from West Bengal run risk of infertility, highest in country: Report

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    ISRO successfully launches Oceansat, eight nanosatellites into space - adt

    ISRO successfully launches Oceansat, eight nanosatellites into space; check details

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report - adt

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

    ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter vma

    ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter

    Ali Mehdi 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress says made huge mistake Watch gcw

    'Made a huge mistake': Ali Mehdi, 2 newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress | WATCH

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar brother alleges he was killed gcw

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We want to bring back the joy - Chennaiyin FC CFC Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of Northeast United NEUFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We want to bring back the joy' - CFC's Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of NEUFC clash

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon