Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to detach today, Only 163 km away from Moon

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram Lander to detach today Only 163 km away from Moon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has successfully created a nearly circular orbit around the moon. This comes after the spacecraft successfully completed a manoeuvre on Wednesday that placed it in an orbit around the moon.  The Vikram lander is scheduled to separate from the propulsion module today.

    On August 23, the Pragyaan lander and rover are planned to touch down on the Moon. The Pragyaan rover, which will deploy its equipment to investigate seismic activity on the lunar surface, will be photographed by the Vikram lander when it lands on the Moon.

    India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuver yesterday, bringing its spacecraft even closer to the surface of the Moon. The spacecraft will now get ready to detach the Vikram lander from the propulsion module after finishing its lunar-bound manoeuvres.

    On July 14, the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. On August 5, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit; on August 23, it is anticipated to touch down on the Moon. Yesterday, ISRO successfully completed all lunar-bound manoeuvres to position the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a 153 by 163 km circular orbit around the Moon.

    The propulsion module will keep travelling in the same orbit once the Vikram lander separates from the spaceship. The Vikram lander will then make an attempt at a gentle landing on the Moon's surface on August 23. 

    With Russia's Luna-25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 preparing for lunar landings next week, the race to the unknown south pole of the Moon is picking up speed. Each mission has important ramifications beyond the exciting rivalry in the skies.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Van Gogh 360 immersive experience makes way to Silicon City at Bhartiya Mall vkp

    Van Gogh 360° immersive experience makes way to Silicon City at Bhartiya Mall

    Chandrayaan 3 in Moon's orbit: The trajectory to lunar glory

    Chandrayaan-3 in Moon's orbit: The trajectory to lunar glory

    I am feeling lunar gravity Chandrayaan 3 s message to ISRO as it enters Moon orbit gcw

    'I am feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3's message to ISRO as it enters Moon's orbit

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Chandrayaan 3 leaves Earth heads towards the Moon next step on August 5 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth, heads towards the Moon; next step on August 5

    Recent Stories

    AP Dhillon First of a Kind screening: Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and others ramp up style game vma

    AP Dhillon First of a Kind screening: Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur and others ramp up style game

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    Petrol Diesel price today August 17 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    Kerala News live 17 august 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam to host Kerala School Kalolsavam in January 2024

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon