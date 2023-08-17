Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to detach today, Only 163 km away from Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.

On August 23, the Pragyaan lander and rover are planned to touch down on the Moon. The Pragyaan rover, which will deploy its equipment to investigate seismic activity on the lunar surface, will be photographed by the Vikram lander when it lands on the Moon.

On July 14, the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. On August 5, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit; on August 23, it is anticipated to touch down on the Moon. Yesterday, ISRO successfully completed all lunar-bound manoeuvres to position the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a 153 by 163 km circular orbit around the Moon.

With Russia's Luna-25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 preparing for lunar landings next week, the race to the unknown south pole of the Moon is picking up speed. Each mission has important ramifications beyond the exciting rivalry in the skies.