    Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic lunar landing

    Chandrayaan-3 mission, if successful, will not only be a considerable feat for India but also for the science community globally. The Vikram lander module will try to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23. Here are all the details you need to know.
     

    Chandrayaan 3 to soft land on August 23 When and where to watch historic lunar landing gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    The Chandrayaan-3 landing will take place on August 23 at 6:04 p.m., the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Chandrayaan-3 is set to make a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23, an event that will be broadcast live to the whole country on various platforms, marking an incredible milestone in India's quest for space exploration.

    The process will start at approximately 5.45 pm IST Wednesday, when Vikram will begin descending from an altitude of 25 km. The entire sequence will take about 15 minutes, after which the lander is expected to soft-land at the lunar south pole around 6.04 pm IST.

    When to watch?

    The live telecast of "Chandrayaan - 3 #countdowntohistory" will take place on both National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar platforms, commencing at 4 PM on August 23, 2023. This broadcast will precede the anticipated descent of Vikram, which is scheduled to initiate around 5:45 PM IST. 

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: 'Mission is on schedule,' says ISRO; shares new images of Moon

    The live coverage of this historic event is scheduled to commence on August 23, 2023, at 5:27 PM. 

    Where to watch?

    Viewers can watch the soft landing live on various platforms, including the ISRO Website, ISRO's YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel as well as National Geographic TV channel. Online Live streaming will also take place on Disney+ Hotstar platform. 

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: A 35-metre deep space antenna in Australia will have a critical role during Moon landing

    Schools and other educational institutions have also been urged by ISRO to offer live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. In addition to setting up the live webcast, the Indian space agency requested that colleges spread the word about this event among their teachers and students. 

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission, sent to the Moon on 14 July, consists of the Vikram lander, which carries the Pragyan rover.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
