Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic lunar landing

Chandrayaan-3 mission, if successful, will not only be a considerable feat for India but also for the science community globally. The Vikram lander module will try to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23. Here are all the details you need to know.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing will take place on August 23 at 6:04 p.m., the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Chandrayaan-3 is set to make a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23, an event that will be broadcast live to the whole country on various platforms, marking an incredible milestone in India's quest for space exploration.

The process will start at approximately 5.45 pm IST Wednesday, when Vikram will begin descending from an altitude of 25 km. The entire sequence will take about 15 minutes, after which the lander is expected to soft-land at the lunar south pole around 6.04 pm IST.

When to watch?

The live telecast of "Chandrayaan - 3 #countdowntohistory" will take place on both National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar platforms, commencing at 4 PM on August 23, 2023. This broadcast will precede the anticipated descent of Vikram, which is scheduled to initiate around 5:45 PM IST.

The live coverage of this historic event is scheduled to commence on August 23, 2023, at 5:27 PM.

Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the soft landing live on various platforms, including the ISRO Website, ISRO's YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel as well as National Geographic TV channel. Online Live streaming will also take place on Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Schools and other educational institutions have also been urged by ISRO to offer live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. In addition to setting up the live webcast, the Indian space agency requested that colleges spread the word about this event among their teachers and students.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, sent to the Moon on 14 July, consists of the Vikram lander, which carries the Pragyan rover.

