Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3: A 35-metre deep space antenna in Australia will have a critical role during Moon landing

    International space agencies, including NASA and the ESA, have been collaborating to monitor India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Ground stations from across the globe play a pivotal role in tracking the spacecraft's health, communication, and success during its journey to the Moon. Girish Linganna explains

    Chandrayaan-3: A 35-metre European deep space antenna will have a critical role during Moon landing
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Ever since the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) ground stations have been helping in monitoring the health of the Indian Moon mission’s spacecraft. From the time Chandrayaan-3 was launched, the ESA has been providing assistance to the mission with assistance from two ground stations from the ESTRACK network. These stations are responsible for tracking the satellite’s orbital movements, collecting telemetry data from the spacecraft and transmitting it to the Mission Operations Centre (MOC) in Bengaluru. 

    Additionally, they are also relaying commands from Bengaluru to the satellite in flight, Ramesh Chellathurai, ground operations engineer at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, was quoted by a media house as saying.

    The 15-metre antenna belonging to the ESA located in Kourou, French Guiana, along with the 32-metre antenna from the Goonhilly Earth Station in the UK, was chosen to provide such assistance. This selection was based on their technical capabilities and the times when they have a clear line of sight to the satellite. 

    These two stations have been in regular contact with the Chandrayaan-3, establishing a comprehensive communication link between the mission operations team in Bengaluru and the Chandrayaan-3 satellite.

    The 35-metre deep space antenna in New Norcia, Australia, which is part of the ESTRACK network, has been configured to track and establish communication with the Lander Module as it undergoes the lunar descent phase. 

    During the descent, the New Norcia antenna will act as a backup to ISRO’s ground station. It will simultaneously receive data about the Lander Module’s condition, position and trajectory, running in parallel with the ISRO station. This telemetry will be utilized to verify the success of the landing. This backup assistance is standard practice during critical phases of a space mission, such as landing. Following a successful landing, the rover will transmit data through the Lander Module to the ground stations. 

    Kourou and Goonhilly will then receive the critical scientific data transmitted by the lander and, in turn, transmit it to the Bengaluru MOC.

    NASA’s Deep Space Network, on its part, is helping out with tracking coverage and telemetry throughout the powered descent journey. Deep Space Stations DSS-36 and DSS-34 at the Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex, along with DSS-65 at the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex, are carrying out this coverage.

    Sami Asmar, customer interface manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Interplanetary Network Directorate went on record saying, “We acquire telemetry from the spacecraft containing health and status data, along with instrument measurements, and transmit this information to ISRO almost instantly. Additionally, we continuously track the radio signal for the Doppler effect, a crucial navigation tool for the spacecraft. This information is of the utmost importance during the landing phase, providing real-time insights into the spacecraft’s performance.”

    Asmar added that the main assistance for the mission was being provided by the DSN complex in California as it is positioned precisely on the opposite side of the Earth from India, allowing it to have a line-of-sight to the Moon when the Chandrayaan-3 is not visible from the station in India.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CCTV records Delhi govt officer who 'raped' minor, wife trying to flee cops WATCH AJR

    CCTV records Delhi govt officer who 'raped' minor, wife trying to flee cops | WATCH

    Chandrayaan 3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

    Chandrayaan-3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

    Supreme Court overturns Kerala HC order staying conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal anr

    Supreme Court overturns Kerala HC order staying conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

    Chandrayaan 3 Schools in Uttar Pradesh will open specially for an hour for lunar landing

    Chandrayaan-3: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will open specially for an hour for lunar landing

    Chandrayaan 3: Actor Prakash Raj booked in Karnataka for mocking India's Moon mission AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: Actor Prakash Raj booked in Karnataka for mocking India's Moon mission

    Recent Stories

    Tinu Pappachan's directorial brilliance 'Chaaver' starring Kunchako Boban to hit theatres soon LMA

    Tinu Pappachan’s directorial brilliance ‘Chaaver’ starring Kunchako Boban to hit theatres soon

    CCTV records Delhi govt officer who 'raped' minor, wife trying to flee cops WATCH AJR

    CCTV records Delhi govt officer who 'raped' minor, wife trying to flee cops | WATCH

    Mastering the Art of Icebreaking: 7 Proven Techniques for Initiating Confident and Engaging Conversations MSW EAI

    Mastering the Art of Icebreaking: 7 proven techniques for initiating confident and engaging conversations

    Chandrayaan 3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

    Chandrayaan-3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

    Ghoomer Sachin Tendulkar says R Balkis sports drama to inspire youth ADC

    Ghoomer: Sachin Tendulkar says R Balki's sports drama to inspire youth

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon