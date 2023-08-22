Chandrayaan-3: From prayers to contingency plans, Moon landing sparks excitement

As India's Chandrayaan spacecraft heads towards a momentous lunar touchdown, both national and international anticipation are reaching unprecedented levels. Scheduled for a soft landing on the Moon's surface by August 23, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission has garnered substantial attention

As India's Chandrayaan spacecraft heads towards a momentous lunar touchdown, both national and international anticipation are reaching unprecedented levels. Scheduled for a soft landing on the Moon's surface by August 23, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission has garnered substantial attention. The spacecraft's successful separation from the propulsion module on August 17, 35 days after its launch, marks a significant step forward.

Divine Blessings

In Uttar Pradesh, several places are witnessing special 'Havan' ceremonies, including one at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj. Another 'Havan' was conducted at the Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi, invoking success for Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing.

Confidence and Learnings

Former ISRO Chief K Sivan expressed optimism about Chandrayaan-3, affirming that corrective measures were implemented based on Chandrayaan-2's lessons. He predicts a "grand success" for the mission and underlines the importance of this venture in India's space exploration journey.

Celebrities Join the Enthusiasm

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her excitement about Chandrayaan-3's landing, expressing her plan to watch it with her sons. She emphasized the pride Indians feel about this remarkable achievement.

Where to Watch Landing

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST. Live coverage will be available on various platforms, including Asianet Newsable's YouTube and Facebook pages, ISRO's website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV.

Technological Advances

ISRO released images from the lunar far side area, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This cutting-edge camera aids in locating safe landing spots during the descent.

Historical Tribute

The 'Vikram' lander module, named after the father of the Indian space programme, successfully detached from the propulsion module. The spacecraft's journey, utilizing a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, commenced on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Contingency Plans

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated lunar landing, SAC Director revealed a 'Plan-B' for Chandrayaan-3. If conditions aren't favourable on August 23, the landing will be postponed to August 27. Notably, Chandrayaan-2's orbiter established a two-way connection with Chandrayaan-3's lander module, signalling progress.

