Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13; Know time and other details

    According to reports, the Supermoon will occur on Wednesday, marking the first time in 19 years that a "supermoon" occurs virtually concurrently with the vernal equinox. The moon will reach fullness at 9:43 p.m. ET, making it the year's final supermoon.

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13 Know time and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    The biggest supermoon of 2022 is on its way. This impending space spectacle is a must-see since it will be pretty unique. For those who are unfamiliar with supermoons, this indicates that the Earth's natural satellite has reached its full lunar phase (closing its distance from Earth). When the moon enters the so-called supermoon phase, it seems bigger than normal because it is closest to the Earth. When the supermoon is visible in the sky, the sea will experience more dramatic high and low tides.

    According to the most recent Space.Com forecast, the supermoon on July 13 will be the largest of 2022. It should emerge about 5:00 a.m. EDT. According to reports, the Supermoon will occur on Wednesday, marking the first time in 19 years that a "supermoon" occurs virtually concurrently with the vernal equinox. The moon will reach fullness at 9:43 p.m. ET, making it the year's final supermoon.

    Also Read | World's biggest bacterium, 50 times bigger, found in Caribbean; can be visible with naked eye

    According to timeanddate, the full moon is dubbed "buck moon" because antlers develop from a buck's forehead during this time of year. The Algonquin tribes named the Buck Moon after the month of July, when young buck deer show off their growing antlers. However, due of the periodic storms that occur throughout July, the July full moon has been known by numerous names, including the Thunder Moon. Whatever you name it, the approaching full moon is the largest supermoon of 2022.

    According to NASA, the Moon will seem full for around three days. This craziness will begin early Tuesday morning and extend until early Friday morning.

    A supermoon does not imply that the lunar object will have unique abilities; rather, it will look slightly larger and brighter than previously witnessed. This phenomena occurs when the Moon approaches Earth in its orbit, a location known as perigee. In 1979, astrologer Richard Nolle developed the phrase "supermoon," which refers to a new or full moon that happens when the Moon is within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

    Also Read | Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Webb telescope first images to be made public on July 12 know when and where to check them gcw

    Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA- adt

    'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA

    ISROs PSLV C-523 mission to begin on Thursday; know where to watch - adt

    ISRO's PSLV C-523 mission to begin on Thursday; know where to watch

    Solar power plant in space China aims to set it up by 2028 gcw

    Solar power plant in space? China aims to set it up by 2028

    World s biggest bacterium 50 times bigger found in Caribbean mangrove swamp can be visible with naked eye gcw

    World's biggest bacterium, 50 times bigger, found in Caribbean; can be visible with naked eye

    Recent Stories

    Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic hands winner trophy to Prince George; here is what happened next-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

    PM Modi unveils 9500 kg 6 5m long bronze National Emblem cast on new Parliament building gcw

    PM Modi unveils 9,500 kg, 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on new Parliament building

    Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more - adt

    Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more

    ukraine war Unwell Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva snt

    'Unwell' Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva?

    OnePlus 10T to launch in July expected features price Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in July? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon