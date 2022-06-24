Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's biggest bacterium, 50 times bigger, found in Caribbean; can be visible with naked eye

    Thiomargarita magnifica, the organism, is nearly 50 times bigger than any previous known gigantic bacteria and the first to be seen with the naked eye. A paper published in the journal Science described the discovery in full. According to the researchers, the bacteria has an average cell length of more than 9,000 micrometres.

    World s biggest bacterium 50 times bigger found in Caribbean mangrove swamp can be visible with naked eye gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Scientists have identified the Caribbean's biggest bacteria — a vermicelli-shaped critter — in a remarkable milestone. Most bacteria are minuscule, but this one is large enough to be seen with the naked eye. It's around the size of human eyelashes and about a centimetre long. A typical bacterial species is 1-5 micrometres length. This species is 10,000 micrometres (four-tenths of an inch/1 cm) long on average, but can be twice that length.

    Bacteria are single-celled creatures that live almost everywhere on the earth and are essential to the planet's ecosystems and most living things. Bacteria are supposed to be the earliest species to inhabit Earth, and their structures have remained relatively basic billions of years later. People's bodies are filled with microorganisms, just a tiny percentage of which cause disease.

    Thiomargarita magnifica, the organism, is nearly 50 times bigger than any previous known gigantic bacteria and the first to be seen with the naked eye. A paper published in the journal Science described the discovery in full. According to the researchers, the bacteria has an average cell length of more than 9,000 micrometres.

    Also Read | India's GSAT-24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play

    "The scientists saw extremely polyploid cells with DNA and ribosomes compartmentalised within membranes using a variety of imaging methods. Single cells of the bacteria, Candidatus Thiomargarita magnifica, while being thin and tubular, stretched more than a centimetre in length," according to the report.

    Scientists have not yet been able to develop it in lab culture, but the cell has an uncommon shape for bacteria, according to the researchers. One significant distinction is that it features a huge central compartment, or vacuole, which permits some cell operations to take place in a controlled environment rather than throughout the cell.

    The researchers aren't sure why the bacteria is so huge, but co-author Volland speculated that it may be an adaptation to escape being eaten by smaller creatures.

    Also Read | In a major breakthrough, cancer tumours disappear from every patient in drug trial

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India s GSAT 24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play gcw

    India's GSAT-24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American who could be Biden's top science advisor

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American Biden wants as top science advisor?

    Can HIV AIDS be cured Preliminary results of vaccine say yes gcw

    Can HIV-AIDS be cured? Preliminary results of vaccine say yes

    ISRO collaborates with NASA for Space App challenge know last date to apply other details gcw

    ISRO collaborates with NASA for Space App challenge; know last date to apply, other details

    NASA Astra rocket suffers failure loses two hurricane monitoring satellites gcw

    NASA Astra rocket suffers failure, loses two hurricane monitoring satellites

    Recent Stories

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Netflix terminates more than 200 employees in second wave of employment cuts - adt

    Netflix terminates more than 200 employees in second wave of employment cuts

    Presidential election 2022 NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination in presence of PM Modi Amit Shah others gcw

    Presidential election 2022: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination in presence of PM Modi, others

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma put Madhya Pradesh MP on top vs Mumbai-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Dubey and Shubham put MP on top vs Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon