With 56 Medals, Karnataka Sets the Pace at the 38th National Games

The 38th National Games continued to become an embodiment of the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence in Indian sports.

Published: Feb 7, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

The 38th National Games continue to witness intense competition across various sports disciplines, with Karnataka emerging as the frontrunner in the medal tally as of February 6, 2025.The state has secured a total of 56 medals, including 30 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze, showcasing remarkable performances across multiple events. Following closely, the Services Sports Control Board holds the second position with a total of 52 medals, comprising 28 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze. Their dominance in various sporting categories has kept them in close contention for the top spot. Maharashtra currently stands third with an impressive overall tally of 88 medals, including 19 gold, 36 silver, and 33 bronze, making them a strong contender with their consistent performances. Madhya Pradesh has also delivered commendable performances, securing 36 medals in total with 18 golds, 8 silvers, and 10 bronzes. Meanwhile, Haryana has put forth a strong challenge, ranking fifth with 55 medals, including 13 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze, reinforcing their reputation as a powerhouse in multiple sporting disciplines. Other states adding an impressive tally include Tamil Nadu (47 medals), Manipur and Delhi (29 medals each), and Kerala (24 medals). Punjab follows with 33 medals, while the hostess, Uttarakhand, has managed to get 39 medals with 8 golds. However, the competition remains fierce, with athletes pushing the very limits of human endurance to secure excellence in their events. With several events yet to be held, ranking may witness further shifts in future.

