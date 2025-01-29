Uttarakhand Becomes First State in Independent India to Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami officially announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, declaring the day as historic not only for the state but also for the entire nation.

*Chief Minister Unveils UCC Notification*

*Launch of UCC Portal: ucc.uk.gov.in*

*CM becomes first person to register his Marriage on UCC Portal*

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami officially announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, declaring the day as historic not only for the state but also for the entire nation. He emphasized that the UCC has been introduced to establish equality in society, making Uttarakhand the first state in India to implement this reform.

At a ceremony held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the CM’s residence, the Chief Minister unveiled the UCC notification, inaugurated the UCC portal (ucc.uk.gov.in), and released the UCC Rulebook too. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi handed over the first UCC marriage registration certificate to the Chief Minister, who personally registered his marriage under the UCC. The CM also distributed certificates to the first five applicants who registered under the UCC act.

Expert Committee Consulted 2.35 Lakh People

The Chief Minister highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals. He stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

Emotional Announcement

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister expressed his emotional connection with the 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand, stating that it is a moment of pride and joy for him. He added that the implementation of the UCC has ensured equal constitutional and civil rights for all citizens, including women of all religions. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance in making UCC a reality and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

Fulfilled Promise

The CM recalled that during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022, he had promised to implement the UCC. Despite skepticism, he was confident that the people of Uttarakhand would support this initiative. After forming the government, the first decision taken was to implement the UCC.

No Fee for Six Months

The Chief Minister explained that the UCC is a constitutional measure aimed at eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender. It ensures equal rights for all citizens, promotes women's safety and empowerment, and prohibits practices like halala, triple talaq, and iddat. Scheduled Tribes listed under Article 342 of the Constitution are exempted to protect their customs. No registration fees will be charged for marriages, divorces, or annulments registered under the UCC for the first six months.

Not Against Any Religion

The CM has categorically clarified that the UCC is not against any religion or sect. It aims to eradicate social evils and establish equality. The UCC allows individuals to follow their religious customs during marriages while ensuring uniform rules for marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The legal marriage age is now 21 for men and 18 for women and polygamy is prohibited. The UCC also guarantees equal property rights for daughters and safeguards children's rights.

Online Registration Under UCC

Acknowledging modern requirements, the CM announced that registration for live-in relationships is now mandatory, with registrars required to inform parents or guardians confidentially. Children born out of live-in relationships will also have equal rights. The UCC has introduced a simplified online registration system to ensure convenience for citizens.

January 27 to Be Celebrated as UCC Day

The Chief Minister declared that January 27 will be observed annually as Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand. He noted that just as Article 370, triple talaq, and the Ram Temple were resolved under PM Modi's leadership, the implementation of UCC marks another milestone.

Event Highlights

The event featured addresses by UCC Rulebook Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh, who provided detailed insights into the rules, and Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, who delivered the vote of thanks.

The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers Premchand Aggarwal, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal, and other senior officials from the administration and police departments.

