US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

At the heart of the music video is Nandan Lawande's cinematography that has played a crucial role in bringing the highly stylised and visually mesmerising project to life. 

Mar 20, 2025

With music videos streaming millions of views and punjabi songs, indie-rap becoming a rage for the GenZ, American Pop rock legend and Grammy nominated band One Republic  came together with Junos award winning Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Bollywood actress Disha Patani to capitalise on the growing audience with their music video "Tell Me" that is now topping the charts on YouTube. Produced by the Canadian musician and record producer Ikky who is known to have produced for various artistes predominantly Punjabi in origin, "Tell me" blends Punjabi beats, western pop and a cutting edge global sound.

At the heart of the music video is Nandan Lawande's cinematography that has played a crucial role in bringing the highly stylised and visually mesmerising project to life. With Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music backing the release Tell Me has become a massive hit online and off.
The music video which is being touted to be one of the biggest crossover collaborations for India has been directed by brothers Agam Mann and Aseem Mann. The cherry on the cake is the scintillating Disha Patani whose sweltering moves have made netizens go crazy. Patani's presence also added a little bit of the much needed Bollywood tinge to get the hearts of the Indian audiences racing. The visuals of the music video is a high energy spectacle that is a pastiche of the Hollywood grandeur, the Bollywood glamour and the Punjabi culture, seasoned with the top in class production by Ikky.

Nandan Lawande's camera work is not just energetic, it is dynamic and seems to build up a language of its own especially with the unique usage of some striking lighting, some very different camera angles and immersive compositions.  Lawande's photography ensures that "Tell Me" doesn't become just another music video that is forgotten with time.

From the moment of its advent on social media Tell Me skyrocketed to the number one spot on YouTube's trending charts garnering millions of views all within just a few hours which is a laudable feat in itself.

Lawande who is already in the league of top tier cinematographers with a string of upcoming big movie projects in Hollywood at such a young age has created a wonder yet again. With an already lovely portfolio to boast, Tell Me is another notch on his belt. Be it short films of diverse genres to international projects, from music videos to commercials with global brands Lawande has done it all. So much so that the cream of the industry is now looking to collaborate with the lens man.

With "Tell me" it has been once again proved that music has no boundary. The video is a testament of Lawande's  expertise with lenses and it is needless to state that this Goa boy is the next big thing when it comes to wielding the camera so that it creates a language of its own!

