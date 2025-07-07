We are delighted to share the successful Grand Launch of the Nuwa Collection @ Forum South Bengaluru Mall.

6th July 2025 : Malabar Gold & Diamonds the Responsible Jeweller and one of the world’s largest and most trusted gold and diamond jewellery retailers, has launched its latest exquisite natural diamond jewellery collection ‘NUWA by Mine Diamonds’. The collection, inspired by abstract patterns and modern forms, now brings a range of stunning designs that show minimalist luxury. With abstract silhouettes striking contemporary edges, every piece is a nod to fearless expression.

We are delighted to share the successful Grand Launch of the Nuwa Collection @ Forum South Bengaluru Mall. The exquisitely curated event garnered remarkable attention and an enthusiastic response from our customers. The highlight of the evening was a stunning showcase of the Nuwa Collection by models and influencers, whose presence and elegance added to the charm of the occasion. The launch was further amplified through engaging promotions, making it a memorable celebration of fashion and style. & Also avail Flat 30% Off on Making charges of all Gold, Uncut, Gemstone Jewellery & Upto to 30% OFF on Diamond Value., Offer valid till 27th July 2025.

With the launch of the special campaign for the latest NUWA collection featuring Bollywood icon and brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates the elegance, bold individuality, versatility, power and grace of modern-day women. The campaign encourages women to

#ShineOutLoud with this stunning collection.