 Top 10 Vacuum Cleaners for a Sparkling Clean House

In these modern times, cleaning houses is a tedious task. Getting away from the dust, dirt, etc. is time-consuming and a headache for most people. What about using a vacuum cleaner? A good quality vacuum can be the go-to device for that. An efficient vacuum would make any place look cleaner and consume less time. We know that different households have different cleaning needs. Need a good vacuum cleaner to cater to various cleaning needs. So here is the list of the Top 10 vacuum cleaners to buy for an ultra-clean house.

1. PHILIPS FC9352/01 (883935201280)

When we think of appliances of excellent product quality, and good usability with high performance, Philips is the brand we think of. The same is the case with its vacuum cleaner range. Philips FC9352/01 is a bagless dry vacuum with a powerful suction brush. Offering a Hepa filter, with a 15-minute run time, and a long cord makes it an all-in-one package. It also offers a Multiclean Nozzle for ultimate floor cleaning, and big wheels for better handling. its Activelock couplings allow easy attachment of accessories to the telescopic tube while cleaning. The only disadvantage of this machine is despite being bagless the air passes through a foam filter before being ejected from the rear of the machine. And this gets clogged within minutes.

Ratings: 4.4/5.0



2. EUREKA FORBES Quick Clean DX Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners with deep cleaning, and efficient vacuum cleaners within the budget. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a mini vacuum cleaner with a reusable dust bag, and its 1200W motor makes it a pocket rocket. Other than that the the device also has a dust bag full indicator and an automatic cord winder. The problem that many customers have faced is with the dustbag’s fit.

Rating: 3.9/5.0



3. Inalsa Homeasy WD10 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Inalsa Homeasy WD10 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a small vacuum cleaner that is very powerful and portable. This powerful machine is both a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, with its anti-bacterial cleaning. The small vacuum cleaner has three filtration layers and a 1200W motor. It is advantageous as it is one of the lightest vacuum cleaners weighing only 4kg, with its suction power, it becomes one of the vacuum cleaners for sofas. The cons of this device include its durability.

Rating 4.0/5.0

4. AGARO Regal Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

Agaro Regal Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner as the name suggests is a portable car vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The Agaro Regal is portable, has a long cord, and comes with many cleaning brushes, it also has up to 0.8l of dust storage. The cleaner is the best buy for car vacuum cleaners, but not as robust to clean houses.

Rating 4.0/5.0



5. AGARO Rapid 1000-Watt, 10-Litre, with Blower Function Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Another Agaro vacuum cleaner, that is to be featured in the list is the Agaro Rapid 1000-Watt, available in two colours, this device has a unique blower function. The power-packed cleaning gadget has filtration technologies, as well as a dustbag full indicator. Lightweight, long cord and 360 swivel hose make it worth the price. The only drawback that customers might face is that it lacks Wi-Fi connectivity.

Rating 4.1/5.0



6. Mi MJSTL Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in-1 Mopping and Vacuum 2200 Pa



An intelligent vacuum cleaner that enters the list is the Mi MJSTL Robotic Floor Cleaner. It is a robotic vacuum cleaner, that comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant and Alexa support. Along with this comes with a 100-minute run time. The robot vacuum cleaner is the one to go for. The drawback for the buy is only the price of the machine.

Rating 4.3/5.0

7. Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are known for their quality and endurance, another such product is Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaners.it is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner and has a water capacity of about 20l, with double filters and a blower function. The device is made of a 1400W powerful motor. It has a 5m long cord, making it easy to handle. The cons of this device include a high volume of about 83 DB and it lack of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Rating 4.0/5.0

8. Karcher WD3* EU-I/WD3* EU Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Karcher WD3* EU-I/WD3* EU Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a blower function. This Karcher Vacuum cleaner is suitable for Tiles, Wooden Flooring, Sofas, Curtains/Draperies, Beds and mattresses, Car Upholstery, Carpet, Garden, and Cemented Floors. It consists of a 1000W motor with reusable dust bags. The gadget does not offer any indicators is heavy and has a short 4 m cord.

Rating 4.3/5.0



9. KENT Zoom Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum

KENT Zoom Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a cordless vacuum cleaner, that offers mopping and vacuum functions. It has a bagless design along with advanced cyclonic technology. being a cordless vacuum cleaner it is easy to charge but does not contain any blower functions or wheels.

Rating 4.2/5.0



10. Prestige Cleanhome Typhoon05 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, Blower Function

Prestige Cleanhome Typhoon05 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful vacuum cleaner with a blower function, the device offers wet and dry cleaning with an Advanced Hepa flitter and high dust case capacity. It also has an auto-cut float and multiple accessories. It does not come with a retractable cord, which is the only downside.

Rating 3.9/5.0



FAQ’s

Q1. Why buy Mi MJSTL Robotic Floor Cleaner?

A1. Mi MJSTL Robotic Floor Cleaner is most useful as it is automatic and robotic it does not require any human effort to work. It will automatically do the cleaning task.

Q2. Is AGARO Regal Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner perfect for cars?

A2. Yes, it is best for cleaning a car, as it is hand-held, portable, and generates enough power to serve the purpose.

Q3. how can we clean the HEPA filter?

A3. A: Just take out the HEPA filter. Clean preferably with a brush suitable. Check if the HEPA filter is clogged, clogging results in increased load on the machine.

Q4. Does the AGARO Rapid 1000-Watt, 10-Litre, with Blower Function Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner have a reusable dust bag?

A4. Yes, the dust bag is composed of filter cloth and may be reused after being emptied and washed. However, it is only for dry vacuuming. While wet vacuuming, remove the bag.

Q5. What is the distinction between a HEPA and a Karcher filter?

A5. The Karcher vacuum's cartridge filter allows for wet and dry vacuuming without the need to change filters.

