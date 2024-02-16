The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

Using the ABHA card, a person can seek medical care and claim Health Insurance plan benefits anywhere in India without any hassle. Also, integrating ABHA with Medical Insurance offers many benefits.

Do you struggle while managing health records and medical history? If yes, then apply for the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card. It offers a digital ID to Indians with centralised access to their medical records anywhere and anytime throughout the country. Using the ABHA card, a person can seek medical care and claim Health Insurance plan benefits anywhere in India without any hassle. Also, integrating ABHA with Medical Insurance offers many benefits. Read on to know how this will impact healthcare in 2024.

What is ABHA Card?

Maintained under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of Indian government, ABHA acts as a digital repository to store the health records of individuals safely. Offering transparency, ABHA provides a 14-digit unique health ID to access the account from anywhere in the country.

The ABHA card stores information like name, demographic location, immunisation history, over-the-counter medication purchases, diagnostic test or lab reports, OPD records, in-patient summaries and prescriptions. Sharing the ABHA number with doctors and insurance providers not only saves you from the time-consuming task of maintaining paperwork and medical records physically, but also makes the process easy.

Indians can voluntarily apply for ABHA cards physically or virtually. For free registration, you can download the ABHA app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. To create your profile, share basic personal information, such as name, gender and age. Now, validate this information by uploading Aadhaar/PAN card or passport. Also, set a 6-digit security PIN and wait for your account to be activated.

Notably, the ABHA card is not the same as the Ayushman Bharat card, which provides healthcare services to Ayushman Bharat Yojana beneficiaries.

Advantages of ABHA Card

Emphasising the shift of focus from reactive to preventive care, the ABHA card offers the following benefits for the citizens of India:

• Access Health Records 24x7: As your health records are stored digitally in one place, you can access them anytime via the ABHA app. This saves you from the hassle of carrying physical reports.

• Available across India: You can access your health records seamlessly anywhere in India through the app.

• Maintain Confidentiality: Considering your privacy and security, the ABHA app keeps your data safe and confidential. You can easily control and regulate what information is shared with doctors and insurers.

• Medical History in One Place: Since all the medical records of ABHA card holders are stored in one place, it offers convenience to doctors, allowing them to devise better treatment plans. Also, this lets doctors collaborate with other medical practitioners for your treatment easily, improving their coordination.

• No Repeating Tests: You are no longer required to repeat the same tests upon changing your healthcare providers. Besides saving time and money, it lets you avoid inconvenience.

Benefits of Integrating ABHA Card in Medical Insurance

Considering medical inflation, a health emergency can drain your savings. That is why it is vital to have Health Insurance that not only provides financial security, but also makes quality medical care accessible. Along with this, it is important to link your ABHA card to your Medical Insurance plan. This lets insurance companies access policyholder’s medical records, including lab tests and expenses, which makes it easier to get the claims settled as this diminishes the need to submit physical documents.

Conclusion

Holding immense potential to shape the digital future of healthcare in India, ABHA is playing a huge role in transforming service delivery. This centralised repository to store and manage medical records of Indians, irrespective of their economic background, is here to make medical care not only accessible but also affordable.