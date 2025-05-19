The 2025 Indian Premier League has been an anomaly in terms of fielding standards, as fans have witnessed several high-profile fielders misfielding or dropping catches at crucial moments of the match.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the league to be shifted to the UAE, where the harsh floodlights in Dubai often forced fielders to shell easy catches, there was an upward curve in fielding standards in 2021, but the last few years have seen the franchises regress in terms of their catching efficiency.

In the first 39 matches of the ongoing league season, 103 of the 431 chances were spilt by the fielders, resulting in almost every 1 out of 4 catches to be dropped in the ongoing season, the league’s worst since the aforementioned 2020 IPL season.

While the coaches are tirelessly working on batting and bowling values amongst their respective squads, can the same be said about ground fielding or catching with more than half of the season already behind us? Let’s have a look at the fielders who have been making a positive difference in IPL 2025:

The likes of Kamindu Mendis, Sam Curran, and Phil Salt have shown exceptional awareness while fielding on the boundary line, but the overall standards of catching have dropped massively in the ongoing IPL season.

For example, Kolkata Knight Riders had a great start to the season in terms of catching efficiency as they recorded 88% catching efficiency in mid-April, but that statistic has now dropped to below 79%.

#1 Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

Naman Dhir has been exceptional on the field in the ongoing IPL season

Mumbai Indians retained Naman Dhir during the IPL 2025 mega-auction as the five-time champions decided to use their RTM card on the all-rounder to keep him in the squad for the ongoing IPL cycle.

Apart from his exceptional hitting at No.3 this season, Dhir has been the centre of attention for his awareness in the field and the number of catches taken up by the Punjab all-rounder. The 25-year old has gobbled up 11 catches in 11 matches, with his catch per match ratio standing at 1.00, the best amongst all fielders in IPL 2025.

While Dhir was always on the periphery of Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning squad in 2023, the Mumbai Indians’ scouts saw enough potential to first sign him and then retain him for another cycle of three years.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)

After being retained by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of INR 11 Crores, Shimron Hetmyer has completely disappointed the Royals’ fans and management as well with his disappointing performances with the bat in hand.

On several occasions, the team based in the Pink City could have finished off matches and accumulated enough points to be still in the running for the playoffs, but the failures of the lower order and especially Hetmyer, have proven to be a big roadblock for Rahul Dravid’s men in IPL 2025.

Despite his flailing performances with the bat, the Caribbean middle-order batter has proved his mettle in the field by taking 10 catches in 12 matches, with his catch per match ratio at 0.83.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Hetmyer’s compatriot from the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, started IPL 2025 with a bang as the Lucknow Super Giants batter stormed ahead into the Orange Cap Race, but has fallen to No.8 now after a few disappointing outings with the bat in hand.

Pooran has only scored 60 runs in the last five matches, smashing only three maximums during his stay in those five innings, bringing up a concerning dip in form for LSG’s No.3. As the power-hitter’s form dwindled, LSG’s wins dried up, and the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team is now placed at No.7 in the league standings, making every match a must-win after the narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite his bat not firing, Pooran has ensured that he remains a gun in the field by taking 8 catches in 11 matches, but LSG’s overall fielding has disappointed as the squad has done the most number of misfields (35) and the second-most amount of run-outs missed (22).

#4 Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians are the best team in terms of catch efficiency in IPL 2025

Over the past 18 months, Tilak Varma has proven his capabilities for batting at No.3 and has even made the No.3 position in the Indian team for T20Is his own. Despite that, MI has preferred not to play the Hyderabad-born batter in the top order, instead pushing him down at No.5.

Thus, Tilak’s form with the bat has been somewhat affected in IPL 2025, but the southpaw still remains a powerhouse in the field as he has taken 8 catches in 11 matches, bringing his catch per match ratio to 0.73.

Varma also won the Dressing Room Best Fielder award in MI’s 100-run win against the Rajasthan Royals and would be looking to bring his best to the table in the coming weeks as Mumbai Indians look like firm favorites for the playoffs.

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

Since Sanju Samson has been ruled out with injury, Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken up the mantle of scoring runs at the top of the order, as the 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been walking out to open the innings with the Indian national team opening batter.

While his opening partner may have changed, Jaiswal continues to be exceptional in the field for the Royals, who have already been eliminated from the tournament but still continue to give their best under the leadership of stand-in skipper Riyan Parag.

Jaiswal has taken 8 catches in 12 matches and would be looking over his shoulder with Tristian Stubbs and Mitchell Starc chasing him to become a member of the Top 5 Fielders with Most Catches in the 2025 IPL season.