The saga of Sylcon & its journey throughout is not just about a brand, but it is a tale of grit, innovation, & hierarchical ambition, which has transformed the retail landscape of South India.

A Humble Yet Courageous Beginning

It was in the year 1942, a 12-year-old boy named K. Hamza left his hometown, Thalassery, Kerala, driven by bigger dreams, defying his circumstances.

He traveled solely to Ceylon (presently Sri Lanka) and started working as a helper in a belt manufacturing company. Within a couple of years, Hamza mastered the craft and boldly started his own belt manufacturing unit in Ceylon at a tender age.

Hamza returned to India in 1951 & set up a bag manufacturing unit in Madras (presently Chennai). His endeavor of entrepreneurship & leadership continued, and it wasn't until 1963 that he moved his work operations to Cochin with the inception of “Madras Plastic House" on Broadway. The real turning point, however, came in 1968 with the evolution of brand "Sylcon”, he brand-named name inspired by Ceylon, the place where Hamza honed & refined his skills.

Growth & Diversification Driven Retail Revolution.

What began as a retail footwear store blossomed into a retail phenomenon within no time. By 1968, K.V. Shiraz, Hamza’s aspiring as well as visionary son, started Sylcon’s market entrant first ever outlet near Kavitha Cinema on M.G. Road, Kochi. The store soon became a hotspot for Kerala’s elite, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts, setting new standards for quality as well as lifestyle.

Sylcon helped revolutionize the footwear retail experience in & around South India by introducing rack displays for shoes & footwear, replacing the old hanging display of footwear on walls & windows. This innovative step, along with the promotion of leading global as well as national brands to southern India, made Sylcon a trailblazer in the business.

K.V. Shiraz’s leadership helped Sylcon expand rapidly, boasting more than 10 outlets across Kerala itself, attaining the feat of becoming ‘South India’s fastest growing footwear retail chain.’ Later, the brand diversified into areas like fashion & lifestyle, food, as well as supermarkets. The business motto was prioritizing customer experience above everything, without compromising on quality.

Sylcon, at present, remains one of the prominent Kerala-based retail conglomerates, which is still guided by the founding family’s cardinal & values. Sylcon, as a corporate business group, is actively diversifying into newer ventures like express supermarkets, convenience stores, accessories, lifestyle jewelry, and beauty products, to meet the emerging needs of modern consumers. Planning is underway to launch food stores, bakeries, confectioneries, tea cafes, & more, simultaneously investing in technology as well as talent to fuel growth & prospects.

Legendary Leadership of Legacy

K.V. Shiraz, the present Chairman of the Sylcon brand, has earned recognition as the "Retail Guru of Kerala" for his incessant endurance to promote innovation & customer satisfaction alongside community service. His leadership has not just driven Sylcon’s business towards success, but also the commitment to corporate social responsibility. All the visionary business ideas have aided him in earning the prestigious ‘B.R. Ambedkar National Award’.

Sylcon’s legacy continues its productive proliferation into the third generation of leadership with Faizan Mohamed, Ameenah Neha, & Sarah Sanam at the epicenter. The group’s flagship, ‘Sylcon Shoes’, remains a favorite household name, offering a wide range of footwear, bags & accessories. Promising an ambitious goal to attain ₹1,500 crore turnover in the coming span of five years, Sylcon has emerged as one of South India’s fastest-growing family-run businesses.

Originating as a single store to an expanding retail empire, Sylcon’s journey is an absolute testament to perseverance, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of growth & excellence.