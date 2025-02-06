Suruchi Strikes Gold, Haryana Dominates 10M Air Pistol at 38th National Games

The 50M Rifle 3 Positions Men event saw 33 participants from various states competing for a spot in the final round. 

Suruchi Strikes Gold, Haryana Dominates 10M Air Pistol at 38th National Games
The shooting events at the 38th National Games saw intense competition at the Trishool Shooting Range, with top athletes from across the country showcasing their skills. The 10M Air Pistol Women’s Final and the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Men event were among the key highlights of the day.

In the 10M Air Pistol Women’s Final, Suruchi from Haryana claimed the gold medal with a remarkable score of 245.7. Palak, also from Haryana, secured the silver medal with 243.6, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar from Punjab took home the bronze medal with a score of 218.8.

The 50M Rifle 3 Positions Men event saw 33 participants from various states competing for a spot in the final round. After a highly competitive qualification stage, the top eight shooters who advanced to the final are Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh (598), Chain Singh from SSCB (594), Niraj Kumar from SSCB (591), Nishan Bhudha from SSCB (589), Swapnil Suresh Kusale from Maharashtra (588), Akhil Sheoran from Uttar Pradesh (587), Goldi Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh (587), and Ganga Singh from SSCB (587).

The final round for the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Men event is scheduled for tomorrow, where the top shooters will battle for the medals. The 38th National Games continues to celebrate outstanding performances, reflecting the dedication and talent of India’s shooting stars.

