Stake.com Bonus Code 2023, Use XXLPROMO

Bonus codes are special codes allowing users to unlock welcome offers, free bets, and other promotions on a betting site. This guide will analyze how bettors can claim the bonuses on Stake using the bonus code "XXLPROMO" when they sign up on the sportsbook and casino platform.



Stake.com Welcome Offers

As a new user, the welcome bonus is an offer to look forward to. Stake currently has a welcome offer for users. However, they must enter the bonus code "XXLPROMO" to get this bonus and other promotions.

Stake.com offers Bonus Offer Stake Bonus code Stake.com Sportsbook* 200% deposit bonus up to $3,000 XXLPROMO Stake.com Casino Up to $3000 bonus XXLPROMO Stake bonus drop code 10% Rakeback XXLPROMO MLB- 9th Innings Payout Up to $100 XXLPROMO $10m birthday race $10,000,000 XXLPROMO NFL Survivor 2023- $50k Prize Pool $50,000 XXLPROMO

How to Use the Promo Code

Using the Stake bonus code is simple and rewarding. Doing this grants you access to the several bonuses on the site. In a step-by-step guide, let's briefly analyze how to use the promo code "XXLPROMO" to get the site's various offers.

First, visit the betting site www.stake.com from the comfort of your mobile phone or via your PC.

Next, click the blue 'Register' button at the top right-hand corner of your screen to access your registration form.

Afterward, enter your personal details, including your email address, username, password, and date of birth.

On the same page, you will find a code box. Check the code box and enter "XXLPROMO" in the provided space.

You have to finish the registration process to enable the activation of your bonus code. Hence, click 'Continue.'

On the following page, check the box at the bottom to confirm that you read and agree to the terms and conditions of the site.

Lastly, click 'Play Now' to complete the procedure. However, these bonuses will require that you fund your account with specific amounts to participate.

Bonuses with the Promo Code

Stake.com offers a welcome bonus that players need to claim within 24 hours of creating an account. Note that if you forgot to enter the stake.com promo code “XXLPROMO” during registration, you can still insert the code immediately after opening an account. Go to your “Account” and click on “Settings.” Then tap “Offers” to claim and enter the bonus code.



Players may also redeem a “Bonus Drop Code” if they have one. You can get these codes on the platform’s social media pages, including Twitter and Telegram.

Players may also opt-in for several other bonuses using the promo code "XXLPROMO." They include a $75k Weekly Raffle, Stake's Daily Races, Pragmatic Drops and Wins, Stake's Daily Races, and a $10,000 Blackjack Bounty Hunt Promotion. You can also claim $10,000 Tundra's Fortune Promotion, Casino Challenges, Stake Telegrams Challenges, and MLB - 9th Innings Payout.

Other bonuses include NFL - Double Winnings, UFC Split Decision Insurance Domestic Soccer - Double Winnings Premier League - Goalless Draw, and NBA - Double Winnings. Players may also jump on Formula 1 - Runners-up Insurance, Cricket World Cup - Early Six, etc. These bonuses are time-bound. That is, they have specific deadlines.

Let's briefly analyze a few of these bonuses.

$75k Weekly Raffle

With Stake's Weekly Raffle, you can enter the site's raffle draw to win a share of $75,000. Intending participants need to wager at least $1,000 on the sportsbook or casino to win a ticket in the weekly raffle automatically. You can earn as many tickets as possible to give you a better chance of winning. Winners are announced live every Saturday via Eddie's stream. However, certain conditions apply to this bonus:

You must have successfully created an account using the bonus code.

You can only wager on sports and casinos to be eligible for the offer.

Your account must meet the terms of service of the site.

Stake's Daily Races

Every 24 hours, bettors on Stake can share a $100,000 giveaway. You only need to wager on your favourite sports and casino games to qualify for this offer. However, your participation level will determine your rank on the race leaderboard. In other words, the more you place a bet, the faster and higher you climb and the bigger your prizes. During this duration(24 hours), the top 5,000 will earn prizes instantly paid into their winner's account.

Pragmatic Drops and Wins

The Pragmatic Drops and Wins Bonus involves playing selected online Slots and live casino games from this software provider. Winners are randomly awarded $2,500,000 every month for participating and winning these eligible games. However, specific terms and conditions apply to this offer:

Pragmatic Play operates this network promo. Hence, the prize pool is not specific to only one casino but is shared across the network.

Players must open any of the eligible games and opt-in to participate.

Winners can win prizes in the form of fixed cash or multiplier amount.

Eligible casino games will change regularly.

Prizes won will be automatically credited to the player's balance.

$10,000 Blackjack Bounty Hunt Promotion

The Blackjack Bounty Hunt offer is a live casino promotion on dedicated blackjack table games. Players must open any eligible games and opt-in to participate in this offer. Also, certain conditions apply to this bonus. What are the requirements?

Only Blackjack tables are eligible for this offer.

You need a real money stake of at least $5 to participate in the table games.

Only Main Bets and Bets Behind qualify for the bonus.

You earn points for each qualifying bet on any of the eligible games.

This promo consists of two separate in-play events. For the first part, a minimum of two consecutive qualifying wins from placing two qualifying bets allows you to rank on the promotion's leaderboard.

For the second part of the promotion, a minimum of two consecutive qualifying losses from placing two qualifying bets allows you to rank on the promotion's leaderboard.

The total number of points received for consecutive qualifying wins determines your rank on the leaderboard.

The prizes tab in each participating table tells the reward you will receive.

Casino Challenges

With the Casino Challenges, you could play at your own pace without being involved in a race. The operator provides a huge range of bespoke single-game challenges with prizes attached to them. You must beat the target multipliers on the chosen casino games to win these prizes. The challenges and rewards are updated every month.

Stake Telegrams Challenges

Players must join Stake's Telegram Channel to participate in this offer. Here, you will find daily live challenges, including the challenge starting time and prizes. After completing a challenge posted on the channel, you must post the winning bet ID in the challenges chat room on stake.com. In addition, having a verified account gives you bigger rewards and benefits. However, specific terms and conditions apply to this offer.

Your minimum bet must be 0.1.

Bet over $10 worth of any Cryptocurrency in a single winning bet to receive 10x the regular prizes.

NFL - Double Winnings

The NFL Double Winnings is a promotion on the National Football League (NFL). In the entire 2023 NFL season, you can earn 2x on every NFL Primetime Thursday and Monday Night Football games. You are required to bet on either team in the Winner Market. If your prediction comes through and your chosen players hit the target, you get double winning up to $100. You will find the featured matches for this promo on the betting site. In addition, you must fulfil specific terms and conditions to succeed in this offer.

This promotion applies to only pre-match and single bets.

You must place your bet before the game begins.

This offer's minimum stake and maximum winning are $5 and $100, respectively.

It may take up to 48 hours for Stake to process and credit you with your winnings.

MLB - 9th Innings Payout

Lovers of Major League Baseball(MLB) have a promotion on their table at Stake. Here, you are required to back either team in the Winner Market of featured events. You can win up to $100 if your selection leads at the start of the 9th inning but eventually loses the game. However, specific terms and conditions apply.



What are these conditions?

The minimum stake and the maximum winning for this promo are $5 and $100, respectively.

Only pre-match single bets on Winner Market for the Regular Season and Playoffs qualify.

You win if your selection leads at the top of the 9th inning but eventually loses the match.

It may take up to 48 hours for Stake to process and credit your winnings.

UFC Split Decision Insurance

You can earn up to $250 when you place a Winner bet on any UFC match. However, your selection must lose by split decision to earn your stake back up to $250. To get this offer, you must meet specific requirements.

You can only wager before a game begins.

Only Winner Markets on singles qualify for this offer.

This bonus requires a minimum bet of $5.

It may take up to 48 hours for Stake to process and credit you with your winnings.

Domestic Soccer - Double Winnings

The Domestic Soccer Double Winnings allows you to earn up to $100 betting on the biggest clubs in Europe. All you have to do is back either team in the 1x2 market. You will receive double winnings if your prediction wins and your chosen player hits their target. However, you must meet specific requirements.

You can only place single pre-match bets for the duration of the promotion.

You have to place your bet before the scheduled time on Stake.

The minimum required stake is $5.

It may take up to 48 hours for Stake to process and credit your winnings if your selection wins and your chosen player hits their targets.

Premier League - Goalless Draw, Money Back

As the name suggests, Stake will return your money if your wager on a Premier League game ends in a goalless draw. Players can earn a refund of up to $100 if they back either team in the 1x2 market and the game finishes in a stalemate. Specific terms and conditions also apply to this bonus. They are:

You can only place single bets on Premier League games before they commence.

Everton games are not included in this offer.

You must wager at least $5 to participate in this bonus.

Only if the match finishes 0-0 can you get a refund of your stake up to $100.

The bookmaker may take up to 48 hours to process and credit your winnings.

NBA - Double Winnings

Players can also earn double winnings up to $100 on NBA games. This will happen if your Winner Market on selected matches every week wins. Your chosen players must also hit the target for your bet to win. However, you must fulfill certain requirements to claim this bonus.

You have to place a single bet on the Winner Market (including overtime) before a match starts.

The bookmaker allows a minimum stake of $5 to qualify for this promo.

If your bet wins and players hit their respective targets, you will get double winnings.

You may have to wait up to 48 hours to receive your winnings.

Double Winnings only apply to specific matches and players.

Formula 1 - Runners-up Insurance

Bonuses on Stake also include Formula 1 games. You will get insurance up to $100 throughout the F1 season if your pick surpasses the chequered flag in second place. However, you must meet specific terms and conditions to claim this offer.

You can only place single bets on the Qualifying Winner or Race Winner Market.

You can only wager on games before they commence.

You must wager a minimum of $5 to qualify for this offer.

Stake will credit you with a refund if your pick finishes second in the Qualifying or the Race.

You may have to wait up to 72 hours to allow Stake to process and credit your winnings.

Cricket World Cup - Early Six, You Win

The Cricket World Cup is currently ongoing in India, and it's befitting that bettors can enjoy promotions from this tournament on Stake. In this offer, you must back either team in the Winner Market (including Super Over). If your chosen team hits a six in the first overs and fails to win the game, Stake will credit you with up to 8,000 INR. However, you must meet certain terms and conditions to claim this bonus.

You can only bet on the matches in the World Cup with Rupees.

You can only place single bets on either team, choosing the Winner Market (including Super Over).

You need to wager at least 400 INR to qualify for this offer.

Stake will credit your account with bonus funds up to 8,000 INR if your pick hits a six in the first overs and loses.

You may need to wait up to 48 hours to receive your winnings.

How to Bet with the Promo Code

Before a user can bet with the Stake bonus code, they have to enter and submit it during registration to activate it. After activating the bonus code, you must place qualifying bets attached to the bonuses unlocked by the code.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to bet with the Stake bonus code.

First, they must register with the bonus code "XXLPROMO" to unlock all the bonuses and promotions.

Afterwards, they must deposit funds using cryptocurrency, or other payment means on the site. For instance, most of the bonuses on the site require a minimum stake of $5. So, you must deposit up to $5 to qualify for the bonus.

Also, you may need to opt in for the bonus to participate.

Afterwards, go to the sports or casino section, depending on the type of bonus.

Then, choose your game(s).

Next, wager your funds on your chosen game. Depending on the bonus, you may have to place bets on a pre-match or a live game. That's all.

If you win, the betting site will credit you with bonus funds. Alternatively, the betting site may need to contact you to claim your prize.

The example below will help you understand how to bet with the Promo code. Let's take the Domestic Soccer Double Winnings promotions as an example.

For instance, you're placing a $10 bet on Arsenal Win/ Martin Odegaard to score 2+ goals. The $10 backing your chosen team (Arsenal in this case) to win and Odegaard scoring 2 or more goals is your qualifying bet. You only have to pick this game as a single bet on your betslip, then enter your stake and submit as a regular bet. You will receive your winnings in your account if the Gunners win the game and Martin Odegaard scores 2+ goals.

Other Offers

On Stake, numerous sportsbooks and casino offers are available to users. We've been able to analyze a few. Let's briefly touch on a few others you can participate in.

Offer Benefits Short Explanation UFC 294 - Early Knockout Double Winnings Enjoy double Payout on featured UFC events. Users get up to $100 for backing a fighter to win Knockout/Technical Knockout in the first or second round. With a minimum stake of $5, the operator will credit your account if your selection wins. NFL - Lead by 7+ After 3Q Get rewards on your lost stake. Here, your selection only needs to lead by 7 or more points in the 3rd quarter and lose the game to win up to $100. Like the UFC Early Knockout Double Winnings, you need a minimum of $5 stake to qualify for this bonus. Esports Elite Challenge Receive a share of the $25,000 Prize Pool. The Esports Elite Challenge requires that you complete all 3 achievements set by the bookmaker within a time frame. Also, you must wager at least $5, and your bet must contain a minimum of 1.20 odds to qualify. Fulfilling this allows you to unlock your share of the $25,000 Prize Pool. A

Without a doubt, Stake offers some of the best bonuses, ranging from weekly offers, cashback, VIP rewards, and daily reloads. You will find all these incentives in the promotion section of the website. Also, you must read the terms and conditions of the bonus and apply them to claim the offers.

Tips While Using the Bonus Code

Let's briefly analyze a few tips for taking advantage of these bonuses using the bonus code "XXLPROMO."

Place Qualifying Bets

After activating your bonus code, you may have to place specific qualifying bets to claim these bonuses. For instance, some bonuses may require that you place single bets. Others may require you to bet on live games. Whichever the case may be, ensure you place the qualifying bets for your bonus to enjoy the rewards.

Activate One Bonus At a Time

While you could participate in the different promotions on the betting site, you need to activate one bonus at a time. This will enable you to meet the requirements to claim the offer instead of having divided attention among several others.

Check the Payment Methods Required for your Bonus

Stake is mainly a Crypto bookmaker. However, it allows other forms of payment, such as Bank Cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc. Bettors may require specific payment options to participate in the bonus. For instance, players must bet on the Cricket World Cup with Rupees to claim the attached offer. So, looking out for the payment methods needed for a particular promotion is vital.

Enter Your Code Correctly

While entering your code in the required space, ensure you input it correctly before submitting. With an incorrect Stake bonus code, you won't be able to receive special offers and additional funds from the betting site.

Conclusion

We cannot overemphasize the importance of the Stake bonus code. Players enjoy many benefits from using bonus codes, especially on a site like Stake, which offers many bonuses and promotions to customers. To be part of the many users enjoying the rewards on the site, enter the bonus code "XXLPROMO" during your registration.

FAQ Stake Bonus Code

What is the Stake bonus code?

The Stake.com bonus code is "XXLPROMO” With it, you can unlock the various bonuses and promotions on the betting site.

Where can I enter the promo code on Stake.com?

Players can input their Stake bonus code during registration. You will find the bonus field on your registration form. You may also enter the code under “Offers” in your Account Settings.

What should I do if my promo code does not work?

If your code doesn't work, probably due to an expired or incorrect code or a glitch on the site, you can contact customer service for assistance.

Can I use the promo code for both casino and sports betting?

Yes. Stake is a sportsbook and casino betting platform. You can claim and place the required qualifying bets on your sports and casino promotions with your bonus code.

What are the terms and conditions for the promo code at Stake?

While there are specific terms and conditions for the different promotions on Stake, players must be at least 18 years old and agree to the site's terms and conditions to apply and use their bonus code.

