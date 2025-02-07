Shooting Events Conclude at Trishul Shooting Range, Dehradun, in the 38th National Games

The 38th National Games shooting events not only highlighted India’s emerging shooting talents but also provided a platform for young shooters to gain national recognition.

Shooting Events Conclude at Trishul Shooting Range, Dehradun, in the 38th National Games
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

The shooting events at the Trishul Shooting Range in Dehradun, being the last of the events of the 38th National Games, marking an intense competition among the top male and female marksmen of India. For ten days, many athletes from different states demonstrated their precision and skill in different rifle and pistol categories, thereby making the event a great success.

One of the major highlights from concluding day was the 50M Air Rifle 3-Positions Men's Final, where Niraj Kumar of SSCB won the gold medal with a remarkable score of 464.1, followed by the silver medalist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh, with 462.4, and the bronze medalist, Swapnil Suresh Kusale of Maharashtra, with 447.7. 

Another thrilling event was the final match for the Air Pistol Mixed Team 10 Meter, where Haryana defeated Rajasthan by a score of 17 - 7 and clinches gold medal. While Rajasthan had to rest with silver, it was in the bronze medal match that Maharashtra overpowered Uttarakhand by winning decisively with 17-3. 

Qualification Summary – Air Pistol Mixed Team 10 M

The qualification round witnessed  full of tough tussles with the participation of 19 teams divided from among the different states, after which four entered the finals, where Haryana and Rajasthan ended up as the top two; fighting for gold, while Maharashtra and Uttarakhand for bronze.

The finalists includes-

• Team Haryana: Suruchi & Parmod (Gold Medalists)

• Team Rajasthan: Anjali Shekhawat & Umesh Choudhary (Silver Medalists)

• Team Maharashtra: Rahi Sarnobat & Pranav Arvind Patil (Bronze Medalists)

• Team Uttarakhand: Abhinav Deshwal & Yashasvi Joshi

 

Medal Tally – Shooting Events (28th Jan to 6th Feb)

SL. NO

EVENT NAME

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

1

10 METER AIR RIFLE WOMEN

TN, Narmada Nithin Raju

MAH, Arya Rajesh Borse

HAR, Ramita

2

10 METER AIR RIFLE MEN

MAH, Parth Rakesh Mane

MAH, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

SSCB, Kiran Ankush Jadhav

3

10 METER AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

PUN, Arjun Babuta & Ojasvi Thakur

MAH, Arya Rajesh Borse & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

WB, Ismita Bhowal & Abhinav Shaw

4

10 METER AIR PISTOL MEN

KAR, Jonathan Gavin Anthony

SSCB, Ravinder Singh

SSCB, Gurpreet Singh

5

25 METER PISTOL WOMEN

MAH, Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat

PUN, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

KAR, Divya T.S

6

25 METER RAPID FIRE PISTOL MEN

HAR, Anish

SSCB, Gurpreet Singh

PUN, Vijayveer Sidhu

7

50 METER 3P RIFLE WOMEN

PUN, Sift Kaur Samra

PUN, Anjum Moudgil

TRA, Surbhi Bharadwaj Rapole

8

10 METER AIR PISTOL WOMEN

HAR, Suruchi

HAR, Palak

PUN, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

9

10 METER AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM

HAR, Parmod & Suruchi

RAJ, Umesh Choudhary & Anjali Shekhawat

MAH, Pranav Arvind Patil & Rahi Sarnobat

10

50 METER 3P RIFLE MEN

SSCB, Niraj Kumar

MP, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

MAH, Swapnil Suresh Kusale

The 38th National Games shooting events not only highlighted India’s emerging shooting talents but also provided a platform for young shooters to gain national recognition. With outstanding performances across all events, the competition set new benchmarks in precision and excellence in Indian shooting sports. The event concluded with grand celebrations, honouring the dedication and perseverance of every athlete who participated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netball and Handball at the 38th National Games set to start from February 7

Netball and Handball at the 38th National Games set to start from February 7

With 56 Medals, Karnataka Sets the Pace at the 38th National Games

With 56 Medals, Karnataka Sets the Pace at the 38th National Games

National Games 2025 Day 3 Hockey results: Jharkhand women thrash Manipur 7-0; low scoring games in men's event

National Games 2025 Day 3 Hockey results: Jharkhand women thrash Manipur 7-0; low scoring games in men's event

Next Crypto Bull Run Will Mint Milliniaires - These 6 Coins Are Your Golden Ticket@

Next Crypto Bull Run Will Mint Millionaires – These 6 Coins Are Your Golden Ticket!

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games Concludes in Dehradun

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games

Recent Stories

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon
Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Video Icon