Shooting Events Conclude at Trishul Shooting Range, Dehradun, in the 38th National Games

The shooting events at the Trishul Shooting Range in Dehradun, being the last of the events of the 38th National Games, marking an intense competition among the top male and female marksmen of India. For ten days, many athletes from different states demonstrated their precision and skill in different rifle and pistol categories, thereby making the event a great success.

One of the major highlights from concluding day was the 50M Air Rifle 3-Positions Men's Final, where Niraj Kumar of SSCB won the gold medal with a remarkable score of 464.1, followed by the silver medalist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh, with 462.4, and the bronze medalist, Swapnil Suresh Kusale of Maharashtra, with 447.7.

Another thrilling event was the final match for the Air Pistol Mixed Team 10 Meter, where Haryana defeated Rajasthan by a score of 17 - 7 and clinches gold medal. While Rajasthan had to rest with silver, it was in the bronze medal match that Maharashtra overpowered Uttarakhand by winning decisively with 17-3.

Qualification Summary – Air Pistol Mixed Team 10 M

The qualification round witnessed full of tough tussles with the participation of 19 teams divided from among the different states, after which four entered the finals, where Haryana and Rajasthan ended up as the top two; fighting for gold, while Maharashtra and Uttarakhand for bronze.

The finalists includes-

• Team Haryana: Suruchi & Parmod (Gold Medalists)

• Team Rajasthan: Anjali Shekhawat & Umesh Choudhary (Silver Medalists)

• Team Maharashtra: Rahi Sarnobat & Pranav Arvind Patil (Bronze Medalists)

• Team Uttarakhand: Abhinav Deshwal & Yashasvi Joshi

Medal Tally – Shooting Events (28th Jan to 6th Feb)

SL. NO EVENT NAME GOLD SILVER BRONZE 1 10 METER AIR RIFLE WOMEN TN, Narmada Nithin Raju MAH, Arya Rajesh Borse HAR, Ramita 2 10 METER AIR RIFLE MEN MAH, Parth Rakesh Mane MAH, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil SSCB, Kiran Ankush Jadhav 3 10 METER AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM PUN, Arjun Babuta & Ojasvi Thakur MAH, Arya Rajesh Borse & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil WB, Ismita Bhowal & Abhinav Shaw 4 10 METER AIR PISTOL MEN KAR, Jonathan Gavin Anthony SSCB, Ravinder Singh SSCB, Gurpreet Singh 5 25 METER PISTOL WOMEN MAH, Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat PUN, Simranpreet Kaur Brar KAR, Divya T.S 6 25 METER RAPID FIRE PISTOL MEN HAR, Anish SSCB, Gurpreet Singh PUN, Vijayveer Sidhu 7 50 METER 3P RIFLE WOMEN PUN, Sift Kaur Samra PUN, Anjum Moudgil TRA, Surbhi Bharadwaj Rapole 8 10 METER AIR PISTOL WOMEN HAR, Suruchi HAR, Palak PUN, Simranpreet Kaur Brar 9 10 METER AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM HAR, Parmod & Suruchi RAJ, Umesh Choudhary & Anjali Shekhawat MAH, Pranav Arvind Patil & Rahi Sarnobat 10 50 METER 3P RIFLE MEN SSCB, Niraj Kumar MP, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar MAH, Swapnil Suresh Kusale

The 38th National Games shooting events not only highlighted India’s emerging shooting talents but also provided a platform for young shooters to gain national recognition. With outstanding performances across all events, the competition set new benchmarks in precision and excellence in Indian shooting sports. The event concluded with grand celebrations, honouring the dedication and perseverance of every athlete who participated.

