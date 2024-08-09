Selecting the Ideal Mattress Based on Your Preferred Sleep Position

In this article, we will tell you which mattress is best for sleeping, in different sleeping positions.

Yes, you read the title correctly, not all mattresses are meant for all sleeping positions. That’s why you might have experienced that despite spending so much on a good quality mattress, you are waking up with soreness or backache. But the people around you find the same type of mattress best for them. Why is it so? The answer lies in your sleeping positions. In this article, we will tell you which mattress is best for sleeping, in different sleeping positions. Along with that we have also curated a list of mattresses that’ll help you choose the best mattress for sleep for your sleeping positions.

Different Sleeping Positions

You may believe that you toss and turn during your sleep and that you don’t have a specific sleeping position. But the truth lies in the position you get in the bed to sleep and the position you wake up in. That’s your most comfortable sleeping position and we are going to see which mattress is best for sleeping for you.

Side Sleepers: These types of sleepers have their entire body weight on either side of their body. This makes either side of the body the pressure point holder. Sleeping is all about waking up feeling refreshed and not having any ache on any part of the body. But if that’s what is happening to you, then you must go for a gentle to medium-firm mattress. This type of mattress will contour to the shape of your body and provide support to give pressure point relief to the body.

Stomach Sleepers: These types of sleepers have their entire body weight on their stomach. Sleeping on a gentle or soft foam mattress will seriously damage their spinal alignment. These types of sleepers should always opt for a firm mattress that will keep their spine aligned.

Back Sleepers: Back problems are one thing that are the most common, especially among those people who are working and have a sedentary lifestyle. Such types of people should go for a medium firm to firm mattresses that’ll help with spinal alignment and help them with healing spinal problems. Even if you are not going through any such problem, sleeping on the wrong mattress, may cause the problem. So choose your sleeping mattress wisely.

Best Sleeping for Best Sleep

Buying a sleeping mattress may be a daunting task for you because the market is huge and options are just overwhelming. What if we tell you that there exists a one-stop destination for all your and your loved ones sleeping needs? Yes, there is. With more than five decades of providing the best quality sleep to its customers, Sleepwell has been ruling the mattress market for years. Being India’s No. 1 brand, Sleepwell has been providing top-notch services to its customers. The secret of this success lies in ever-upgrading technology and innovation to suit the needs of their customers. Sleepwell promises and delivers the best mattress for the best sleep. Let us now see which mattress is best for sleeping, for your sleeping position.

Side Sleepers

Naturalle 1.0 Mattress: This is one of the best mattress for best sleep for side sleepers. The mattress has a Triple layer of Sleepwell’s ingenious Quiltec foam that gives it a gentle surface that dissipates heat and maintains airflow, making sure you sleep well even in humid weather. A foam of Natural latex ensures lasting elasticity, and you feel no pressure on your pressure points.

Along with this Sleepwell’s Resitec foam gives it resilience to give your body optimal support at the same time painting flexibly. The Rubberised coir and Pocket springs, give the mattress durability and a gentle bounce and ensure zero partner disturbance.

The mattress is held together tightly by a foam wall that increases its durability and prevents the mattress from sagging, giving it a long life. The mattress is covered by a premium quality European knitted fabric that gives it a soft texture and tear-resistant covering. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹40,256 for a single-size mattress and the price goes up to ₹91,975 for a king-size mattress.

Revital 4.0 Mattress: this mattress is made for people who tend to sleep on their stomachs like a baby. This is genuinely the best mattress for best sleep for side sleepers. This mattress is made up of four different types of foams that are covered with a premium quality European knitted fabric that gives it a luxurious soft surface. The first layer of foam is a profiled Impression and Sleepwell Quiltec foam together that gives a gentle cloud-like feel to the mattress.

The second layer is the impressions foam which contours to the shape of the body and allows even pressure distribution. The third layer is a 3 Zoned Sleepwell Profiled Resitec foam that provides the best body support and also allows for air circulation in and out of the mattress. The last foam is a high-resilience foam that gives the mattress a gentle bounce.

An Engineered side walls and an anti-skid bottom are also attached to the mattress to ensure its durability. You can get this mattress online at a price starting at ₹20,704 for a single-size mattress and the kids size mattress is priced at ₹47,302.

Back Sleepers

Pocket Spring-Basic (Achiever) Mattress: When it comes to the best mattress for sleep for back sleepers, this mattress is always on the top of this list. The triple-layer Sleepwell Quiltec foam makes the top the top upper surface of the mattress. This foam gives a gentle surface feel to the mattress. The pocket springs that foam the bottom layer of the mattress are highly responsive to the spine and offer motion isolation.

These springs also give a little bounce along with optimal spinal support making it the best mattress for back sleepers. The mattress is held together by a foam wall that gives the mattress durability and side seating support. The bottom air mesh is also stitched to the mattress which facilitates airflow in the mattress to keep it cool and dry in humid weather. The mattress is covered with a jacquard fabric that gives it a thick and smooth surface. The price of this mattress starts at ₹10,198 for a single and goes up to ₹23,299 for a king-size bed.

Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress: This is also a very good mattress for back sleepers as well as those who suffer back-related problems. This mattress is layered with various foams and the base is made up of pocket springs. The first layer of foam is the impressions foam that along with providing equal body weight distribution, also maintains its optimal temperature.

The second layer is Sleepwell’s very own Resitec foam that offers resilience and flexibility to the mattress. Beneath that, is a layer of 3 Zone pocket springs that are designed to provide the body’s spinal alignment. These springs adapt to the pressure points of the mattress and offer better pressure point relief. This mattress also has a wave zoning design that reflects firm and support zones. You can get the mattress at ₹8,766 for a single-size mattress, and then king king-size mattress is priced at ₹18,556.

Stomach Sleepers

Dual Pro Profiled Mattress: This is a firm mattress that is the best for stomach sleepers. This has three layers of foam making it a soft mattress. The mattress uses Soft PU foam that provides resilience along with a soft surface. The Profiled Resitec foam comfort is designed to provide relief to pressure points and it also enhances airflow within the mattress.

Another interesting feature of the mattress is its dual-tone fabric which is designed to highlight the support and pressure point zones on the mattress. This is one of the best mattress for best sleep in the firm mattress category. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹8,955.

Durafirm 1.0 Mattress: This mattress is another great option for people who are stomach sleepers. The mattress comes with a Quiltec foam that is made to give a plush surface feel and also enhance the airflow within the mattress to dissipate heat and eliminate humidity.

The rebonded foam that comes beneath that is made up of environment-friendly material that provides the mattress with firmness and an extra layer of support. The entire mattress is covered with a premium quality material that is smooth in texture and tear-resistant. This is one of the best mattress for best sleep in the firm mattress category. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹5,850.

These were some of the best mattress for best sleep, for all types of sleepers. Although your needs and requirements may vary, for that you can visit Sleepwell’s official website where you’ll find a wide range of mattresses that cater to all sleeping needs. To get your perfect mattress, visit Sleepwell’s official website today.

