Back in 2018, Satish Sanpal Jabalpur took a big step by starting ANAX Holding in Dubai. He wanted to build something that grew into different areas like real estate, hospitality and finance. It wasn’t easy at first, but today ANAX Holding has become one of UAE’s fast growing groups.

Building ANAX Developments

One of the biggest parts of ANAX Holding is ANAX Developments. Under Satish Sanpal Jabalpur’s guidance, the company turned into one of the main real estate developers in Dubai. Their projects are modern, and many people look for them in top areas of the city.

Balance Between Work and Life

If there’s one thing Satish Sanpal Jabalpur says he wishes he knew earlier, it's the importance of balancing work with health. In the early days, he focused too much on growing business, but now he thinks taking care of body and mind matters just as much.

Finding the Right People

For hiring, Satish Sanpal Jabalpur believes that what’s in the heart counts more than what’s on the resume. Skills can be teached, he says, but you can’t train honesty or good behaviour. That’s why ANAX always tries to hire people who share their values.

Hard Work Over Luck

Satish often says luck can give someone a chance, but without hard work, it won’t go far. Success at ANAX never came by chance—it came by long working hours and staying strong even when things get hard.

Learning from the Past

Looking back, Satish Sanpal Jabalpur feels he should have learned self-discipline much earlier. While chasing goals and enjoying new experiences was great, having control and daily focus would've helped him stay better prepared for challenges.

A Vision for the Future

Now, Satish wants to create something that lasts beyond business. His dream is for ANAX Holding to make a big difference in both market and society. From his hometown of Jabalpur to leading global brands, Satish Sanpal Jabalpur still keeps pushing forward every single day.