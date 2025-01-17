Ramdarshan Public School’s Pride Shines Bright : Head to Nationals!”

Chairman Kavita Agrawal commented, “Preeti and Roshni’s accomplishment is a proud moment for our school and community.

Ramdarshan Public School's Pride Shines Bright : Head to Nationals!
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 1:01 PM IST

The potential for innovation lies within every young mind, and science competitions provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity. These events not only nurture problem-solving skills but also encourage students to think critically about real-world challenges.

In a stellar achievement, Preeti Patel and Roshni Choudhary from Ramdarshan Public School, Pithora (District -Mahasamund), have secured third place at the State-Level Science Competition, held during the Rajya Yuva Mahotsav at the Science College ground in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Their victory has secured them a place at the National-Level Science Competition, where they will represent Chhattisgarh.

Their project, a self-charging vehicle battery system, stood out for its ability to address the global challenge of energy sustainability. The model uses the motion of a vehicle to recharge its battery, eliminating the need for external power sources and ensuring prolonged operation.

Chairman Kavita Agrawal commented, “Preeti and Roshni’s accomplishment is a proud moment for our school and community. Their innovative spirit and determination are an inspiration to us all.”

Secretary Shubh Agrawal highlighted the importance of their achievement, saying, “This milestone is a reflection of the exceptional talent and hard work of our students. Their journey to the national level is a moment of pride for everyone at Ramdarshan Public School.”

The Rajya Yuva Mahotsav, inaugurated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, brought together young innovators from across the state. The event concluded with dignitaries such as Governor Ramen Deka, Deputy CM Arun Sao, and Sports Minister Tank Ram Verma celebrating the participants’ achievements.

As Preeti Patel and Roshni Choudhary gear up for the national competition, their journey exemplifies the power of education, creativity, and perseverance in shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Essential Facts About Fixed Deposit Interest Rates You Need to Know

Essential Facts About Fixed Deposit Interest Rates You Need to Know

Maximising NPS Tax Benefits: New Guidelines and Best Practices for Taxpayers

Maximising NPS Tax Benefits: New Guidelines and Best Practices for Taxpayers

How Innovations Are Transforming the U.S. Restaurant Industry

How Innovations Are Transforming the U.S. Restaurant Industry

January 2025's Hottest Picks! Best Low Cap Crypto Gems Presale to Buy Right Now

January 2025’s Hottest Picks! Best Low Cap Crypto Gems Presale to Buy Right Now

Solana (SOL) vs. Rexas Finance (RXS): Which Token Offers Better Returns as Capital Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) for Altcoins

Solana (SOL) vs. Rexas Finance (RXS): Which Token Offers Better Returns as Capital Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) for Al

Recent Stories

Deva trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Deva' trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Football Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell hrd

Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell

Rs 2500 monthly aid, Rs 21000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls anr

Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE ATG

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

Video Icon
VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

Video Icon
BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

Video Icon
Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Video Icon
Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Video Icon