Ramdarshan Public School’s Pride Shines Bright : Head to Nationals!”

The potential for innovation lies within every young mind, and science competitions provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity. These events not only nurture problem-solving skills but also encourage students to think critically about real-world challenges.

In a stellar achievement, Preeti Patel and Roshni Choudhary from Ramdarshan Public School, Pithora (District -Mahasamund), have secured third place at the State-Level Science Competition, held during the Rajya Yuva Mahotsav at the Science College ground in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Their victory has secured them a place at the National-Level Science Competition, where they will represent Chhattisgarh.

Their project, a self-charging vehicle battery system, stood out for its ability to address the global challenge of energy sustainability. The model uses the motion of a vehicle to recharge its battery, eliminating the need for external power sources and ensuring prolonged operation.

Chairman Kavita Agrawal commented, “Preeti and Roshni’s accomplishment is a proud moment for our school and community. Their innovative spirit and determination are an inspiration to us all.”

Secretary Shubh Agrawal highlighted the importance of their achievement, saying, “This milestone is a reflection of the exceptional talent and hard work of our students. Their journey to the national level is a moment of pride for everyone at Ramdarshan Public School.”

The Rajya Yuva Mahotsav, inaugurated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, brought together young innovators from across the state. The event concluded with dignitaries such as Governor Ramen Deka, Deputy CM Arun Sao, and Sports Minister Tank Ram Verma celebrating the participants’ achievements.

As Preeti Patel and Roshni Choudhary gear up for the national competition, their journey exemplifies the power of education, creativity, and perseverance in shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow



