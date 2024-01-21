Punjab CM expresses profound grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Singh

Chandigarh, January 19- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 23 years old Army Jawan Ajay Singh, who attained martyrdom while performing his duty.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that Agniveer Ajay Singh, who hailed from village Ramgarh Sardaran near Khanna, attained martyrdom in a landmine blast. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that brave jawan laid his life while performing duty at Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular.

The Chief Minister extended his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave martyr and said that the Punjab government is with the family of Agniveer in this hour of grave crisis. He said that this martyr displayed utmost dedication to perform his duty valiantly adding that the supreme sacrifice of the martyr will ever inspire youngsters. Bhagwant Singh Mann also informed that monetary assistance to be extended to the bereaved family according to the policy of the state government.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content