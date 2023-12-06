Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    Chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the holistic development of Punjab and prosperity of its people. 

    Chandigarh, December 6: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday asked the officers of the state government to ensure that the benefits of the pro-people and development oriented schemes of the state government are percolated to every genuine beneficiary.

    Chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the holistic development of Punjab and prosperity of its people. He said that heath, education, employment and others are the priority areas of the state governments and major thrust should be given to facilitate people in these. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the ongoing works must be completed within the stipulated time frame and new schemes should be formulated for the well being of the people.

    The Chief Minister said that new welfare schemes must be conceived and executed by keeping in view the larger public interest. He said that Punjab is scripting a new success story in every field and emerging as a front ranking state in the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the officers to ensure that the budget earmarked to their respective departments is utilised well in time.

    The Chief Minister said that there is no dearth of funds as far as the development of state and progress of its people is concerned. He said that providing good governance and clean administration to the people was the top priority of the state government. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the basic motto of holding this meeting was to ensure that the benefits of these schemes were ensured to every eligible beneficiary at grass-root level. 

    The Chief Minister said that any sort of callousness in implementation of the social welfare schemes was totally unwarranted and undesirable. Underlining the need for evolving a foolproof mechanism to benefit the needy person, he said that the officers must keep a regular tab to ensure that the people are benefited from these schemes. Bhagwant Singh Mann cautioned the officers that the state government will adopt zero tolerance towards any sort of laxity and nepotism in implementation of government schemes.

    The Chief Minister further said that the state government was committed to imparting the benefit of these schemes to every genuine beneficiary. He said that it was the need of hour to carve out a ‘Rangla Punjab’ where everyone can live life with dignity and pride. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that every eligible beneficiary has right on the social welfare scheme and the officers are duty bound to ensure that it is not be denied at any cost.

