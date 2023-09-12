Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    This star-studded extravaganza unfolded at the iconic Ganpati Chowk location in Pune, turning the festival into a glitzy affair that would be etched in the city's memory for years to come.  

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Dahi Handi, the cherished Indian festival, underwent a remarkable transformation this year in Pune, thanks to the visionary efforts of Punit Balan. His Dahi Handi event not only encapsulated the essence of this time-honored celebration but also garnered the attention of some of Pune's most prominent personalities.


    This star-studded extravaganza unfolded at the iconic Ganpati Chowk location in Pune, turning the festival into a glitzy affair that would be etched in the city's memory for years to come. The event saw the participation of renowned singer Ajay Atul, cricketer Kedar Jadhav, actor Pravin Tarde, Esshanya Maheshwari, and celebrated DJs Tapeshwari and Akhil Talreja, coming together to revel in the joyous occasion. These stars elevated the event's glamour quotient and added a touch of excitement.


    Punit Balan, known for his passion for extravagant celebrations, spared no effort in ensuring that this year's Dahi Handi event would leave an indelible mark on Pune's residents. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to preserving tradition allowed him to infuse a modern twist into this age-old ritual.


    The Dahi Handi event organized by Punit Balan was a symphony of tradition and innovation. This celebration was made so special on many levels. Punit Balan's genius lay in his ability to blend tradition with modernity. The Dahi Handi rituals were performed with all the customary fervor, but with an innovative and contemporary twist.


    From vibrant decorations to soul-stirring music and delectable traditional treats, every aspect of the celebration was thoughtfully curated to engage and delight the attendees. The event fostered a sense of community, bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate their shared heritage and values. While embracing modern elements, Balan ensured that the core essence of Dahi Handi was upheld, allowing attendees to connect with their cultural roots.


    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi spectacle in Pune was a resounding success that not only celebrated tradition but also showcased the city's ability to adapt and innovate while staying true to its cultural heritage. As the event continues to capture hearts and minds, it serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of Indian festivals and the creativity of event organizers like Punit Balan.


