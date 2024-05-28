Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Press Release: BPL Expands with Cutting-Edge PCB Facility in Bangalore

    Bengaluru, May 21, 2024 — BPL Limited, a pioneer in the Indian electronics industry, has significantly invested in establishing a state-of-the-art printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Bangalore.

    This new facility is set to revolutionize the PCB landscape in India and cater to specialized electronic segments.

    Key Highlights:

    1. Investment and Vision:

    • Legacy of Innovation: With over five decades of commitment to innovation, quality, and trust, BPL continues to enhance India’s self-reliance and global presence in the electronics sector.
    • Advanced Infrastructure: The facility features a class 100k clean room, advanced plating lines, and CNC-controlled machines, reflecting BPL’s substantial investment.
    • Strategic Alignment: This expansion supports the growing demand for PCBs driven by the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the rapidly evolving electronics industry.

    2. Facility Features:

    • Class 100k Clean Room: Ensures optimal cleanliness standards for high-quality PCB production.
    • Advanced Plating Lines: Facilitates precise copper deposition, crucial for PCB functionality.
    • CNC-Controlled Machines: Guarantees precision and efficiency in PCB fabrication.
    • Niche Segments: Targets specialized segments such as RF antenna, automotive, and power conversion, showcasing BPL’s versatility in meeting diverse industry needs.
    • State-of-the-Art Testing Facility: Includes micro-section analysis, microscopes up to 500x, and a reliability test chamber for rigorous PCB testing.

    3. Market Context:

    • Robust Growth: The Indian PCB market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2032, expected to reach USD 20.17 billion by 2032.
    • Government Support: BPL’s expansion aligns with the government’s push for indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in the electronics sector.

    4. BPL’s Legacy:

    • Historical Expertise: BPL has been a key player in PCB manufacturing since 1989, starting with technical assistance from Sanyo, Japan.
    • Recent Investments: In the last fiscal year, BPL invested Rs 15 crore to upgrade its existing plant with automated machines, enhancing output, quality, and industry compliance.

    5. Customer Trust:

    • Strong Order Book: BPL’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its robust order book, with leading electronic and EMS manufacturers designating BPL as a primary PCB supplier.
    • Supply Chain Efficiency: Customers depend on BPL to minimize supply chain risks by controlling costs, quality, and lead time of components.

    BPL Limited continues to lead in innovation, quality, and reliability within the PCB industry. For inquiries, please contact:

    Shailesh Mudaliar – Chief Operating Officer Email: Shailesh.mudaliar@bpl.in  Phone: +91 9243180006

    About BPL Limited:
    BPL Limited, a trusted name in electronics, has been at the forefront of technological advancements for over five decades. Focusing on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction, BPL remains committed to shaping India’s electronics landscape
    ___________________________________________________________________________
    Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
    ___________________________________________________________________________

    For more information, visit BPL Limited’s website http://www.bpllimited.com.

