Kochi, Kerala, 7 April 2025 — Dr. Pinky Devi Ayyappan, renowned cosmetic surgeon in Bangalore and founder of Pink Apple Aesthetics, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of her second state-of-the-art cosmetic studio in Kochi. This new center, in collaboration with Futureace Hospital, was officially inaugurated by acclaimed Malayalam film actress Srinda, in a warm and vibrant ceremony attended by medical professionals, dignitaries, and well-wishers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Pinky shared her vision for the new space:

“Beauty is about feeling beautiful inside out and not only skin deep Your dreams are what define your individuality and we help you achieve your dreams” said Dr. Pinky Devi Ayyappan.

Known for her skill, precision and a patient-first approach, Dr. Pinky is a trusted name in aesthetic medicine. With extensive training in cosmetic surgery and years of hands-on experience, she has transformed the lives and confidence of thousands of clients. Her first center, Pink Apple Aesthetics in Bangalore, has become synonymous with advanced cosmetic treatments delivered with warmth and integrity.

The new facility will offer a wide range of cosmetic treatments, including surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, skin rejuvenation treatments, anti-aging therapies, and customized skincare plans. The studio is fully equipped with modern infrastructure, the latest technology, and a serene ambiance that prioritizes patient comfort and privacy. This partnership combines Dr. Pinky’s expertise with Futureace Hospital’s robust medical infrastructure to provide an unmatched patient experience.Dr. Anwar Hassan, Managing Director of Futureace Hospital, expressed his pride in the collaboration

Dr. Pinky and her team continue to raise the bar in aesthetic medicine with a strong reputation for delivering natural-looking transformations. This expansion is a testament to that and the trust of their clientele. As the brand evolves, the focus remains steadfast on innovation, education, and personalized care.



