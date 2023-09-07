Onam: Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

Onam was organized on 26 August 2023 at Acharya Institute, Bangalore. Students celebrated with cultural performances, culinary delights and traditional celebrations.

Bengaluru: Acharya institutes in the city celebrate Onam festival with gusto on its campus. Bringing to life the essence of the traditional harvest festival, the students arrived in traditional attire and raised the weed of the festival. Onam was organized on 26 August 2023 at Acharya Institute, Bangalore. Students celebrated with cultural performances, culinary delights and traditional celebrations.

Highlights:

Magnificent floral rangoli: The college witnessed a spectacular display of pookalams. Intricate floral carpets decorated with countless vibrant flowers, the beautiful patterns put together by the students left one mesmerized. Two eyes were not enough to see that wonder.

Cultural extravaganza: Students were immersed in the rich culture of Kerala through mesmerizing dance performances like Thiruvathira, Kathakali and Mohiniyattam reflecting traditional art forms.

Procession: Mantra became innocent as the rhythmic beats and vibrant energy of the 'Sringari Melam' show. Beats and music brought together the students as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff and created a buzz everywhere.