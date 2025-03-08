Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Read Full Article

Adebisi Ogunsanmi is a critical operations leader in the data center industry, with years of experience in engineering operations management and a passion for process improvement. Adebisi has built a reputation for optimizing complex systems and leading high-performing teams in some of the world’s most critical facilities.

Currently serving as a Critical Environment Operations Manager, he ensures the seamless operation of hyperscale data centers that power the digital infrastructure relied upon globally.

In this exclusive interview, Adebisi shares his insights on leadership, overcoming challenges, and his vision for the future of the data center industry.

Welcome, Adebisi! It’s great to have you here. To kick things off, how did your journey in the data center industry begin?

Thank you for having me!

My path into data centers was driven more by curiosity than a specific career goal.

Growing up, my father was very hands-on with fixing things, which sparked my natural interest in understanding how things work. Initially, I started in traditional facility management, overseeing commercial properties. However, my transition into the telecommunications industry as an electrical engineer exposed me to the world of data centers.

At the time, I saw telecom companies shifting from traditional switching stations to data centers, an emerging trend I immediately recognized as the future of digital infrastructure. That insight led me to pursue specialized training in data centers, positioning myself for opportunities in this growing field.

You’ve led data center operations in several high-stakes environments. What’s been the most rewarding part of this journey?

The most rewarding part is knowing our work impacts millions globally. Managing hyperscale data centers means everything we do has far-reaching consequences. These facilities are the backbone of the digital world—supporting everything from business applications to personal data. Ensuring these systems operate smoothly and securely is both a responsibility and a privilege.

Beyond the technical side, I find satisfaction in building and leading teams. Working with talented professionals to ensure peak efficiency and creating an environment where people and infrastructure thrive is deeply fulfilling.

Looking at your career, you’ve faced a number of challenges, from relocating internationally to managing complex projects. What’s one lesson you’ve learned from those experiences?

Moving from Nigeria to Canada was one of the biggest challenges I faced. The cultural shift, adapting to a new job market, and even adjusting to the weather were all part of the transition. However, it was also an exciting opportunity.

To bridge the gap, I committed to intensive training to sharpen my skills and align with the Canadian market, which paid off when I secured my first job just before completing my training. What I learned from that experience is the power of perseverance, adaptability, and continuous learning.

No matter where you are in your career, there’s always room to grow. Embracing that mindset has been a key factor in my success.

You mentioned leadership as a core part of your work. How do you approach leadership in such a high-stakes industry?

Leadership, for me, is about empowering others and creating a high-performance culture. In data centers, where reliability and efficiency are critical, it’s not just about managing systems—it’s about managing people.

I focus on building strong teams, understanding each individual’s strengths and career goals, and providing mentorship and growth opportunities. When people feel supported and valued, they’ll go above and beyond to contribute to the team’s success. I also emphasize clear expectations, aligning everyone with our mission and providing the resources they need.

Data centers are complex, and we rely on each team member’s expertise to ensure these facilities run smoothly. As a leader, I remove obstacles, allowing my team to focus on what they do best.

Given your extensive background in data center operations, what do you think is the biggest challenge the industry faces right now?

Sustainability is a major challenge. Data centers are energy-intensive, and with growing digital demand, that need will increase. Making data center operations more energy-efficient and sustainable is crucial. Emerging technologies like AI-driven optimization and green energy solutions help address these challenges, but we must continue innovating while balancing efficiency and environmental responsibility.

What’s your vision for the future of the data center industry?

The future of the data center industry is exciting. Edge computing, cloud technologies, and AI are transforming infrastructure. As demand for real-time data processing grows, data centers must evolve to support these advancements. I see the industry moving toward more efficient, scalable solutions that prioritize sustainability and reliability.

Personally, I aim to continue playing a leadership role in driving these changes, focusing on innovation in operations, sustainability, and technology to ensure data centers remain the backbone of our digital world.

You’ve had an impressive career in a fast-paced industry. Any advice for others looking to follow a similar path?

Never stop learning. The technology landscape constantly evolves, and the data center industry is no exception. Whether through formal education, certifications, or self-directed learning, staying up-to-date with industry trends is crucial. Beyond technical expertise, leadership development is key.

The ability to inspire and lead teams is just as important as technical skills, especially in high-stakes operations. Embrace challenges—they often lead to growth and new opportunities.

Adebisi, as we wrap up, we’d love to hear about the mindset that has guided your career. What’s the driving force behind your success?

One guiding principle I hold dear comes from Napoleon Hill's quote, “Whatever your mind can conceive and believe, you can achieve.”

When I first read Think and Grow Rich, it resonated with me. I realized that the only true limitation we face is our thinking. This quote has proven true time and time again in my journey.

If I can envision something and truly believe in it, I know I have the power to make it a reality. It’s not just words; it’s a mindset that has shaped my journey and continues to drive me toward success.

Adebisi, thank you for sharing your invaluable insights and experiences with us. Readers can connect with him on LinkedIn.

About Author: Leena Nair is an independent business journalist.

