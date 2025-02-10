National Games 2025: Mizoram Women, Odisha Women register convincing wins on Day 4

Odisha Women squared off against Karnataka in a Pool A encounter at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium in Haridwar.

Day 4 of the women’s hockey events at the National Games 2025 commenced with Jharkhand and Maharashtra playing a 0-0 draw. With this draw, Jharkhand have retained the top position in the Pool B standings. Meanwhile, hosts Uttarakhand faced a 0-4 defeat against Mizoram in another Pool B contest, courtesy of goals from Marina Lalramnghaki (27’), Lalneipuii (43’, 45’) and Lalthantluangi (58’).

Odisha Women squared off against Karnataka in a Pool A encounter at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium in Haridwar. Odisha defeated the South Indian state 4-1, riding on the back of goals by captain Jiwan Kishori Toppo (7’, 19’), Rashmita Minz (39’), and Ekka Prathiba (42’). Anjali H.R. was the lone goalscorer for Karnataka, scoring a goal in the 55th minute.

In the men’s competition, Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana 2-1 in a Pool B contest. Arun Sahani found the back of the net in the 19th minute, which was equalized by Haryana’s Mandeep Mor in the 29th minute. Sharda Nand Tiwari converted a penalty corner in the 43rd minute to guide Uttar Pradesh to a victory.

Later in the day, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu played out a 1-1 draw. Suraj Kumar scored off a penalty stroke for the hosts in the 33rd minute, while BP Somanna converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute for Tamil Nadu.

The final match of the day saw a nail-biting encounter between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Zameer Mohammad scored off a penalty corner in the fourth minute to hand MP a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh’s penalty corner conversion in the ninth minute equalized the scores. Zameer converted another penalty corner in the 18th minute to ensure a 2-1 lead for Madhya Pradesh.

Pardeep Singh (20’, 23’) scored a brace in the second quarter for Punjab. However, the scores were once again equalized by Ali Ahmed, who found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Pradeep Singh was the star of the day, converting a penalty corner in the 51st minute. He completed his hat-trick and guided Punjab to the second position in the Pool A standings.

Match Scores:

Women:

Jharkhand 0-0 Maharashtra

Uttarakhand 0-4 Mizoram

Odisha 4-1 Karnataka

Men:

Uttar Pradesh 2-1 Haryana

Uttarakhand 1-1 Tamil Nadu

Punjab 4-3 Madhya Pradesh



