National Games 2025 Day 3 Hockey results: Jharkhand women thrash Manipur 7-0; low scoring games in men's event

Six matches took place on the third day of the Hockey event at the National Games 2025 in Haridwar. In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Women defeated Odisha Women 3-2 with goals from Hritika Singh (49’, 55’) and captain Karishma Yadav (50’). The goal scorers for Odisha were Puja Sahoo (39’) and Dipi Monika Toppo (45’).

West Bengal brushed past Haryana in another women’s hockey encounter with a 2-0 score, courtesy of goals from Sushmita Panna (37’) and captain Anjna Dungdung (43’). Both goals were scored in the third quarter of the match.

Later in the day, Jharkhand thrashed Manipur 7-0 in a one-sided encounter to retain the top position in the Women’s Pool B standings. Captain Albela Rani Toppo scored the first goal in the fifth minute. The remaining goals were scored by Dipti Toppo (14’), Horo Sanjna (23’), Roshni Aind (22’, 45’), and Pramodni Lakra (28’, 35’).

In the men’s event, Manipur faced a 0-2 defeat against Punjab to drop to the bottom of the Pool A points table. Ravneet Singh (19’) and Pardeep Singh (36’) scored a goal each to help Punjab rise to the second position.

In another Pool A contest, Karnataka defeated Odisha 2-1 to occupy the first position in the standings. Karnataka captain Vitalacharya Sunil Sowmarpeet scored the opening goal in the 31st minute which was equalised by Odisha’s Nitin Mukesh Tigga in the 45th minute. Chetan Mallappa Karisiri found the back of the net in the 55th minute to guide Karnataka to a victory.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra locked horns in the men’s Pool B encounter at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The match ended in a stalemate with both teams failing to score goals.

Match Scores:

Women:

Madhya Pradesh 3-2 Odisha

West Bengal 2-0 Haryana

Jharkhand 7-0 Manipur

Men:

Manipur 0-2 Punjab

Karnataka 2-1 Odisha

Uttar Pradesh 0-0 Maharashtra

Latest Videos