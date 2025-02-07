National Games 2025 Day 3 Hockey results: Jharkhand women thrash Manipur 7-0; low scoring games in men's event

Jharkhand thrashed Manipur 7-0 in a one-sided encounter to retain the top position in the Women’s Pool B standings.

National Games 2025 Day 3 Hockey results: Jharkhand women thrash Manipur 7-0; low scoring games in men's event
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

Six matches took place on the third day of the Hockey event at the National Games 2025 in Haridwar. In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Women defeated Odisha Women 3-2 with goals from Hritika Singh (49’, 55’) and captain Karishma Yadav (50’). The goal scorers for Odisha were Puja Sahoo (39’) and Dipi Monika Toppo (45’).

West Bengal brushed past Haryana in another women’s hockey encounter with a 2-0 score, courtesy of goals from Sushmita Panna (37’) and captain Anjna Dungdung (43’). Both goals were scored in the third quarter of the match.

Later in the day, Jharkhand thrashed Manipur 7-0 in a one-sided encounter to retain the top position in the Women’s Pool B standings. Captain Albela Rani Toppo scored the first goal in the fifth minute. The remaining goals were scored by Dipti Toppo (14’), Horo Sanjna (23’), Roshni Aind (22’, 45’), and Pramodni Lakra (28’, 35’).

In the men’s event, Manipur faced a 0-2 defeat against Punjab to drop to the bottom of the Pool A points table. Ravneet Singh (19’) and Pardeep Singh (36’) scored a goal each to help Punjab rise to the second position. 

In another Pool A contest, Karnataka defeated Odisha 2-1 to occupy the first position in the standings. Karnataka captain Vitalacharya Sunil Sowmarpeet scored the opening goal in the 31st minute which was equalised by Odisha’s Nitin Mukesh Tigga in the 45th minute. Chetan Mallappa Karisiri found the back of the net in the 55th minute to guide Karnataka to a victory.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra locked horns in the men’s Pool B encounter at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The match ended in a stalemate with both teams failing to score goals.

 

Match Scores:

Women:

Madhya Pradesh 3-2 Odisha

West Bengal 2-0 Haryana

Jharkhand 7-0 Manipur

 

Men:

Manipur 0-2 Punjab

Karnataka 2-1 Odisha

Uttar Pradesh 0-0 Maharashtra

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netball and Handball at the 38th National Games set to start from February 7

Netball and Handball at the 38th National Games set to start from February 7

With 56 Medals, Karnataka Sets the Pace at the 38th National Games

With 56 Medals, Karnataka Sets the Pace at the 38th National Games

Shooting Events Conclude at Trishul Shooting Range, Dehradun, in the 38th National Games

Shooting Events Conclude at Trishul Shooting Range, Dehradun, in the 38th National Games

Next Crypto Bull Run Will Mint Milliniaires - These 6 Coins Are Your Golden Ticket@

Next Crypto Bull Run Will Mint Millionaires – These 6 Coins Are Your Golden Ticket!

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games Concludes in Dehradun

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games

Recent Stories

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon
Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Video Icon