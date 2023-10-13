Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins Most Effective Content Marketing Strategy Award at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards

Mumbai, October XX, 2023: Muthoottu Mini Financiers, , one of the leading NBFCs in India, has won the Most Effective Content Marketing Strategy award at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023, by e4m. The awards, which honour the best minds in the BFSI for having implemented successful marketing strategies, were awarded for Muthoottu Mini’s campaign “You are important, Your dreams are important”. The award was received by Mr. Kiran James, Global Head of Marketing, Muthoottu Mini.

The campaign was designed to strengthen Muthoottu Mini’s connection with younger audiences, reinforce the brand’s commitment towards being a socially responsible company, and create an emotional connection with the audiences through a poignant father-daughter relationship film.

The multilingual brand film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and garnered a staggering 20 million views on YouTube and an additional 20 million views on Instagram and Facebook. This socially empowering brand film received coverage in over 300 regional and national media outlets and also trended on Twitter. The campaign's impact reverberated with a significant surge in website traffic and a notable increase in brand awareness. The campaign's ability to resonate with women was especially powerful, with a significant increase in awareness of Muthoottu Mini's offerings.

Kiran James, Global Head of Marketing & Product Development, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, “We're incredibly honoured to have received recognition at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023. Our campaign revolved around the idea that content reigns supreme, and it was meticulously crafted to resonate with the emotional journey of pursuing dreams and turning them into reality. By harnessing the power of well-crafted women empowerment content, we were able to ignite a powerful PR engine. Our strategy was finely tuned to ensure the campaign's virality across various media platforms, propelling it into a league of its own. Not only did it touch hearts, but it also etched our brand into the collective memory of our audience.

Moreover, this achievement underscores that even with limited resources, we can execute highly successful campaigns through strategic planning. The true victory, however, lies in the campaign's transformative impact on public perception. Our century-old brand has undergone a remarkable evolution, transitioning from a traditional image to a dynamic, youth-oriented, and socially responsible entity. With this resounding success, Muthoottu Mini Financiers not only earned industry acclaim but also solidified its identity as a forward-thinking and socially responsible financial partner in the minds of our audience.”

About Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd:

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary Mr M Mathew Muthoottu as the common man’s financier in 1921. The business set up by Mr M Mathew Muthoottu to fuel a common man’s dream with finance at the right time has today grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with 850+ branches across India. The Company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans form the core business of the company. The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man. To make available a One-Stop experience to its customer, the Company also provides Wealth Management, Money Transfer (Domestic and International), Recharge & Bill Payments, Insurance, gold coins and jewelleries. To know more please visit: https://www.muthoottumini.com/index.html



