Mrs India International Queen 2024 won by Radha Rai and Shruti Dubey

New Delhi, 13th June 2024: Organised at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, under the guidance of Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mahima Chaudhry, Actress and Model, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha, Winner of MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Winner of MIIQ 2022, and Mrs. Parul Sharma, Winner of Classic MIIQ 2022, the 2024 edition of Mrs India International Queen was a huge success.



The winners of Mrs India International Queen 2024 were crowned and awarded by Mahima Chaudhry, famous Bollywood Actress and Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen. With the motto of, “Be strong, Be Confident, Be You!”, Mrs India International Queen is one of the prestigious international Mrs India beauty pageants for married women held in India. This pageant focuses solely on providing women a platform to showcase their beauty, grace, innate qualities, and the changes they want to bring to the world. The grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2024 was held on 8th June 2024, and was an immediate hit amongst the contestants and audience alike.



In interviews, contestants graced us with their words of enlightenment and elaborated on their journey so far. Mrs Nupur Sood, from New Delhi, talked about the event and said that, “The event was a true epitome of our culture and behaviour. This pageant has represented the little parts of our life and shone a light upon our journey. Everything showcased our dedication to the cause, and how we were polished like diamonds to present our best qualities.”



Mrs Shruti Dubey from the USA, said, “I am supported by my husband, my children, my family and friends, and by the grace of God. All of these aspects have allowed me to reach where I am today, and I am eternally grateful for their love and appreciation.”



Mrs Radha Rai from Varanasi is the Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2024 and she won Rs 1 Lac prize money. Mrs. Mahak Dhingra from Delhi won Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up and Rs 50000. Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli from Bangalore won Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up and Rs 25000.



Mrs. Shruti Dubey from USA is the winner Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 and won the prize money of 1 Lac. Mrs. Neelam Singh from the UK won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up and Rs 50000, and Mrs. Nupur Sood from New Delhi won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up and Rs 25000.



The event was a hit because of the collaborative effort of not just the complete team, but also sponsors and partners. The official makeup sponsor was Orane International Janakpuri, the official media partner was Khabar Fast news Channel, the official celebrity fashion photographer was Mr. Vipin Gaur, the official photography and videography was by Portraits by Vedant, the official event management partner was Matrix Entertainment, and the team management was under Keshav Sharma. Furthermore, the MIIQ 2024 event was hosted by the talented emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta, self defence training was provided by Mr. Pradeep Negi, beauty and wellness sessions were under the guidance of Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist and Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi, and lastly, motivational sessions were under Dr. Anuradha Joshi.



The event also saw several subtitle winners including Mrs India Fascinating won By Dr. Nisha Maddheshiya, Mrs India Generous won By Mrs. Madhumita Ray, Mrs India Amicable won By Mrs. Dipika Singh, Mrs India Popularity Queen and Mrs India Perfectionist won By Mrs. Radha Rai, Mrs India Chivalrous won By Dr. Savitha Prakash, Mrs India Tenacious won By Mrs. Rajinder Pal Kaur, Mrs India Dynamic won By Mrs. Sheena V Kunnuth, Mrs India Dazzling won By Mrs. Vinita Rathore, Mrs India Spectacular won By Mrs. Nupur Sood, Mrs India Stylish won By Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mrs India Inspiring won By Mrs. Akula Suseela, Mrs India Idealistic won By Mrs. Deepthi Rao Malpally, Mrs India Gorgeous won By Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Mrs India Most Encouraging won By Dr. Rekha R Sagar, Mrs India Shining Star won By Mrs. Nirupama Bhatia, Mrs India Talented won By Mrs. Sunita Malhotra, Mrs India Glamorous won By Mrs. Manjula Sharma, Mrs India Adorable won By Mrs. Margie Parekh, Mrs India Congeniality won By Dr. Snehaprabha T V, Mrs India Elegant won By Dr. Durlabhesh Rawat, Mrs India Courageous won By Mrs. Dipti Parekh, Mrs India Vivacious won By Mrs. Debarati Das Mukherjee, Mrs India Sparkling and Mrs India Best Ramp Walk won By Mrs. Parvathy Raveendran, Mrs India Stunning won By Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur, Mrs India Compassionate won By Mrs. Sunita Dublish, Mrs India Sensational won By Mrs. Yepsita Sarkar, Mrs India Benevolent won By Mrs. Soumaya Srivastava, Mrs India Renaissance won By Mrs. Tulasi Veeram Shetty , Mrs India Ravishing won By Mrs. Pragya Singh, Mrs India Endearing won By Mrs. Sangeeta Gupta, Mrs India Beguiling won By Mrs. Shrimali Kavita, Mrs India Intelligent won By Dr. Madhu Gandhi, Mrs India Charismatic won By Dr. Neelam Singh, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador won By Dr. Anuradha Joshi, Mrs India Fabolous won By Mrs. Shweta Mehra, Mrs India Diligent won By Mrs. Ritu Gattani, Mrs India Exquisite won By Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, Mrs India Impressive won By Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur, Mrs India Graceful won By Dr. Pranita Srinivas, Mrs India Brilliant won By Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, Mrs India Alluring won By Mrs. Rashmi Deshwal, and Mrs India Charming won By Mrs. Anju Verma.



About Mrs India International Queen:

A product of excellence by former Mrs India 2017 and Mrs International 2018, Ankita Saroha, Mrs India International Queen is a beauty pageant dedicated to the lives and achievements of married women. Mrs. Saroha believes in women empowerment, and had founded this pageant as a way to give a platform to women to create their own identity and bring about positive changes in the world.



To know more about Mrs India International Queen, visit:

https://www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com/

Disclaimer: This is a featured content





Latest Videos